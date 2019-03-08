After winning an NCAA-record 14 straight Big 12 titles, No. 13 Kansas’ remarkable reign is finally over heading into the regular-season finale against Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks were mathematically eliminated with Tuesday’s 81-68 road loss to Oklahoma as they fell two games behind Big 12 co-leaders Texas Tech and Kansas State.
The Bears have experienced no success against Kansas in Lawrence as they’ve gone 0-16, including 11 straight losses since coach Scott Drew arrived at Baylor in 2003. But the Bears (19-11, 10-7) believe they can break the streak in Saturday’s 1 p.m. game.
“I smell blood in the water,” said Baylor junior forward Freddie Gillespie. “They were on top of the conference for 14 years straight, so this is the year to do it.”
While the Jayhawks (22-8, 11-6) have had all kinds of trouble in road games with a 3-8 record, they’ve been perfect at home at 16-0. Their record clearly shows they still have the best homecourt advantage in the Big 12 as 16,300 fans pack Allen Fieldhouse for every game.
“They haven’t lost at home, but on the road they haven’t been too good,” Gillespie said. “Something about Allen Fieldhouse just makes them unbeatable, except for this Saturday.”
Baylor freshman guard Jared Butler will play his first game at Kansas’ historic venue, and has been getting all the information he can on how to prepare for the experience from his older teammates.
“They just told me a lot of the calls aren’t going to go your way,” Butler said. “Just expect to get fouled and not be called. Just a lot of things. But I just want us to focus on winning the game and not worry about the crowd and things like that.”
This game has no bearing on next week’s Big 12 tournament as Kansas is locked into the third seed while Baylor is locked into the fourth seed against fifth-seeded Iowa State in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
But the Bears have plenty of motivation after Kansas pulled out a 73-68 win on Jan. 12 at the Ferrell Center. Playing their first game after center Tristan Clark was ruled out for the season with a knee injury, the Bears looked lost and disoriented to open the game as they missed their first 15 shots and fell into a 16-point hole.
But Baylor regrouped and made it close in the second half before Kansas held on for the win. The Bears began reinventing themselves in that second half and then reeled off six straight wins to start their road to an expected NCAA tournament berth.
“Definitely that was a game we should have won,” Gillespie said. “But it was a huge turning point and I think this game they’ll get to play the real Baylor.”
Playing on his 22nd birthday, Kansas beat Baylor behind the hot hand of Lagerald Vick, who nailed six of eight 3-pointers. But Vick has missed the last seven games to deal with a family issue in his hometown of Memphis.
Like the Bears, the Jayhawks have played short-handed much of the year. They lost their big man, 7-0 Udoka Azubuike, with a season-ending wrist injury in early January after he had averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in seven games.
But junior forward Dedric Lawson has been a constant force for the Jayhawks as the only Big 12 player to average a double-double with 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. The Bears will have to contain the 6-9 Lawson to have any shot to win at Allen Fieldhouse.
“I think what makes him good is that he gets to the spots he likes on the floor and he knows how to work at those spots,” Gillespie said. “He practices moves and his footwork. I don’t think he’s the most athletic or most talented on that team, but he does what he does well. To be able to stop him is not let him get to those spots where he knows how to work out of, making him offensively uncomfortable.”
The Bears are coming off dismal 67-64 loss to Oklahoma State on Wednesday on Senior Night at the Ferrell Center. The Bears shot just 35 percent overall and 29.2 percent from 3-point range as they watched the Cowboys take command down the stretch.
With a chance to send the game into overtime, Baylor guard King McClure shot a 3-point airball at the buzzer.
“I think most of the time when we lose games it’s not because of the other team,” Butler said. “Like Oklahoma State, I don’t feel like they were the better team. I feel like we didn’t bring the energy and sense of urgency. This game, I don’t think a lot of X’s and O’s are going to matter. I think it comes down to who wants it more. I know it’s a tough place to play, but I just feel that who wants it more is going to win the game.”
Baylor doesn’t want to go into the Big 12 tournament with a three-game losing streak. The Bears can make history by breaking through with their first win ever at Allen Fieldhouse, but they know they need to play with much more consistency than they showed against Oklahoma State.
“I think (Baylor needs) a little better execution in the last couple minutes,” Drew said. “And the big thing is, as I shared with the team, it was disappointing on Senior Night. But if this loss helps us for the rest of March, then it’s been worth it. So hopefully we have a great sense of urgency with our transition defense, competing on the glass every possession, and doing the things that allowed us to get to where we’ve gotten.”