As a sophomore for Carleton College two years ago, Freddie Gillespie felt considerable disappointment when his team wasn’t selected to play in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament before he transferred to Baylor.
Regardless of the level, it’s a big deal to experience March Madness.
“I was so upset, near tears,” Gillespie said. “My mom was like if this opportunity plays out, you might get to an even bigger NCAA tournament than Division III.”
His mother’s intuition has come to fruition as Gillespie is now a junior starter for an NCAA tournament-bound Baylor team that will be seeded ninth against No. 8 Syracuse at 8:57 p.m. Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
Gillespie is a lot like most of his teammates in that this will be his first NCAA tournament. Only senior guards King McClure and Makai Mason have played in the NCAA tournament, and Mason starred for Yale in a first-round upset of the Bears in 2016.
This is one of the least experienced teams Baylor coach Scott Drew has put on the floor in eight NCAA tournament appearances. It’s also just his second first-round underdog.
Drew’s first NCAA tournament team in 2008 slid in as an 11th seed and lost a first-round 90-76 decision to No. 6 seed Purdue. His next six NCAA tournament teams were seeded between third and sixth.
If the Bears beat Syracuse, they'll face the likelihood of playing No. 1 West seed Gonzaga on Saturday. But the Bears don’t mind the underdog role.
Picked ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll, people have doubted them all season. But even as center Tristan Clark went down with a season-ending knee injury in January and Mason and McClure have battled through injuries, they've still managed to string together enough wins to see Baylor pop up on Sunday's NCAA tournament bracket with a 19-13 record.
“It’s a pretty amazing feeling to have it all culminate to the moment that we just had, and seeing our name go up there,” Mason said. “This team has been doubted all year with the injuries and everything. It really shows the true character of this team, to fight every game throughout the season and continuing to get better and be where we are right now.”
As seniors, Mason and McClure will try to pass along all of the wisdom and knowledge they can to their less experienced teammates. One thing they’ll both emphasize: Focus on the team you’re playing and don’t look at how the NCAA tournament bracket might play out.
“You have to stay locked in the moment,” Mason said. “If you think about a lot of stuff, that pressure can build. If you stay locked in and know that you’re going to have to have great teamwork to get the end result that you want, that’s what you’ve got to stay focused on.”
Preparing to play in his third NCAA tournament, McClure has the most postseason tournament experience on this Baylor team. He was a freshman who played nine minutes in a backup role in the 2016 NCAA tournament opener when Mason scored 31 points in 12th-seeded Yale’s 79-75 upset of the fifth-seeded Bears.
McClure was a sophomore starter on Baylor’s third-seeded 2017 team that opened with a 91-73 win over New Mexico State. In an 82-78 win over USC in the second round, McClure nailed five of eight 3-pointers and scored 17 points.
Baylor’s season ended in the Sweet 16 with a 70-50 loss to South Carolina at Madison Square Garden. But McClure saw how focused the Bears needed to be from the opening game to have a shot to advance in the tournament.
“That first game is always the hardest,” McClure said. “Even when we made the Sweet 16, that very first game still came down to the last three or four minutes. We played New Mexico State, a 3 seed and a 14, and it still came down to the very, very end of the game. You’ve got to get over the hump and win the first game. Once you win that first game it gives you more momentum.”
With the Bears experiencing so many injuries to key players, others have had to step up like freshman guard Jared Butler and junior college transfer guard Devonte Bandoo. After Clark went down, Gillespie and freshman Flo Thamba have played important roles in the paint.
Sophomore forward Mario Kegler has become a more consistent force as the season has progressed while sophomore forward Mark Vital has inspired his teammates by going so relentlessly after rebounds.
With so many players pressed into action, the Bears have become a more versatile team that can adapt even when the circumstances appear gloomy.
“Individually, talent-wise, people had us picked ninth or 10th for a reason,” Drew said. “But I really think the guys competed hard. As a coach, you always can hang your hat and go to bed at night knowing that as long as a guy’s played hard, that’s half the battle. Seeing their excitement and joy of being able to know they’re playing in March, that’s what all that hard work is for. Now they have the chance to be a part of the best spectacle in sports.”
Though Mason’s bruised right toe won’t heal completely until after he can rest it following the season, it’s a comfort to Drew that his veteran point guard will play in the NCAA regional. Now Drew won’t have to devise multiple game plans with or without Mason.
“The good thing for us is going into this tournament we know he (Mason) is playing,” Drew said. “And that really helps us with preparation. It’s kind of like not knowing if the quarterback is going to play or not, and you’re coming up with two game plans. The fact that we know what we have going into it makes this a lot easier for us as a coaching staff and team to know what kind of roles you’re looking at and substitutions.”