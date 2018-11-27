With so many moving parts, Scott Drew’s basketball team is going to take time to become a cohesive unit.
Sophomore Mario Kegler is the latest addition, making his Baylor debut Tuesday night following a six-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules.
The Bears didn’t put it all together until the final five minutes, but they closed in style as they went on a 12-0 final run to pull out a 63-57 win over South Dakota at the Ferrell Center.
For the first time in the first seven games, the Bears (5-2) had their whole roster available. Yale transfer point guard Makai Mason played in his fourth game after missing the first three with an ankle injury.
“It’s going to take a long time – and when I say a long time, the rest of the month – to get chemistry, rotations, be able to put in some plays now with our personnel,” Drew said. “With first-year guys, you don’t win the last five minutes, and you don’t win it by 12, normally. So it was great to get stops.”
After missing his first five shots, Kegler nailed four of his last six field goals and finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks. The Mississippi State transfer sat out last year under NCAA rules, and has been aching to play.
“I came out trying to rush it a little bit, but I slowed it down in the second half and just let it come to me and it kind of worked out for me,” Kegler said. “Going forward, I think this team is going to do something really special when we all get that bond and get on the same page.”
Kegler wasn’t the only Baylor player who got off to a slow start as they missed 20 of their first 24 shots as South Dakota (3-3) jumped out to a 20-12 lead.
The Coyotes were still leading 57-51 when Trey Burch-Manning drove for a shot with 4:58 left in the game. But the Bears clamped down defensively and forced the Coyotes to miss their last 10 shots.
King McClure, who led the Bears with 15 points, started the closing 12-0 run with a drive inside for a basket. Tristan Clark then drew a foul and hit both free throws before Kegler fired a pass to Mark Vital to tie the game at 57-57 with 2:58 remaining.
Mason gave the Bears a 59-57 edge by drilling a turnaround jumper with 2:24 remaining. After South Dakota’s Tyler Peterson missed a 3-pointer, Mason nailed a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 62-57 with a minute remaining.
“Defensively we were pretty active and we were able to get rebounds,” said Mason, who finished with 10 points and a team-high four assists. “It helped us getting stops and then we were able to get a couple of key buckets down the stretch. It was really the defense that sparked it.”
South Dakota’s Logan Power missed a 3-pointer before Mason finished off Baylor’s scoring with a free throw with 30 seconds remaining.
Drew was excited that the Bears could rally in the final minutes against a team that runs a deliberate offense that limits possessions.
“As a coach, you can’t have a better game than this game, and the reason is if you won by 20 it’s fool’s gold because when you get into these Big 12 games and Power 5 games, they’re close games,” Drew said. “So you have to have experience in those close games. Nobody likes close games, nobody likes close games by teams that not everybody knows about. We knew how good they were coming in. They were 26-9 (last season) for a reason.”
The Bears shot just 40.4 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range, and 47.4 from the free throw line. But they played solid defense by limiting the Coyotes to a 34.9 field goal percentage and a 21.7 3-point percentage.
Clark scored just eight points but contributed six rebounds and six blocks.
“Defensively, they’re really good,” Drew said. “That’s part of why they hold people to 50, not just because they milk it on the offensive end and make you guard. They have really good back-line defense. I was really surprised we struggled with the double team in the post like we did. People that have doubled Tristan, we’ve normally made them pay.”