Mired in last place in the Big 12, West Virginia played precisely the kind of game it needed to have a shot against Baylor: A rough, ugly, foulfest filled with free throws.
The Bears didn’t play the type of fast, freewheeling game they wanted. But if there’s any team that knows how to adapt on the fly, it’s Baylor.
With Mario Kegler, Devonte Bandoo and Mark Vital delivering superb performances, the Bears outlasted the Mountaineers, 82-75, before 6,262 fans Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
The game was often tough to watch as the Bears and Mountaineers combined for 51 fouls and 69 free throws. With Baylor hitting 26 of 35 free throws and West Virginia hitting 23 of 34, the game rarely got into a smooth rhythm.
“You’ve really got to credit Coach (Bob) Huggins with being shorthanded and having a couple new guys or guys that haven’t played much play major minutes today,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They had a great game plan, they all made plays and made shots, and you’re thinking, ‘Man, is this their day?’ You’ve got to credit our guys for continually fighting and hanging in there, and then finally in the last five minutes we were able to get a couple stops, get a run, get the lead and actually get a little separation.”
Kegler amassed a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds while Bandoo knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a 22-point performance. His breakaway slam late in the game brought the crowd to its feet, but his teammates weren’t shocked the 6-3 guard soared so high to the basket.
“He can jump really high,” Vital said. “I’ve seen him do some crazy stuff. I think he did like two between the legs one time.”
Vital was a warrior on both ends of the court, collecting a career-high 15 points with 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.
“He (Vital) may be the first MVP of the league who scores seven or eight points a game whatever he does,” Huggins said. “He’s unselfish, he’s a great team guy, he makes big plays for them, makes plays when they need plays.”
The Bears (18-9, 9-5) needed high level performances from all three of those players to hold off West Virginia (10-17, 2-12), which has endured a season marred by injuries, dismissals and inexperience.
With Vital and Kegler leading the way, the Bears outrebounded the Mountaineers by a 37-33 margin. They had to come up big on the boards because forward Freddie Gillespie got into early foul trouble and finished with just two points and no rebounds in 14 minutes before fouling out with 4:09 remaining.
Forward Flo Thamba also got into foul trouble and finished with one point and two rebounds in nine minutes.
“You’ve got the two best rebounding teams in conference going at it,” Drew said. “With that, you’re going to have a lot of contact, a lot of physicality. We did get more second-chance points, and we did outrebound them. Our guys competed hard. Mario Kegler had a huge game, Mark Vital had a huge game.”
The Bears had an easier time in Morgantown when Makai Mason scored 29 points in an 85-73 win on Jan. 21. Gutting it out with a bruised toe, Mason missed all seven of his field goal attempts in the rematch and scored just four points on four free throws in 33 minutes. But his presence on the floor helped the Bears seal the win in the final minutes.
The Mountaineers’ chance for an upset appeared strong when they grabbed a 70-66 lead when Andrew Gordon hit a pair of free throws with 3:07 remaining in the game.
But Bandoo answered with an outside shot before Kegler buried a 3-pointer from deep in the left corner to give Baylor a 71-70 lead with 2:23 remaining.
“We got a rebound and I just took off running,” Kegler said. “I looked back and I was wide open and Makai was pushing it. I had a good shot and I just took it. I spend so much time working on that corner 3. Out there I just try to show it.”
On their next possession, the Mountaineers got a technical for having six men on the court, which wiped out Chase Harler’s basket. Bandoo hit one of two free throws to give the Bears a 72-70 edge with 2:01 remaining.
After Lamont West missed a shot for West Virginia, Baylor’s Jared Butler drove for a basket, drew a foul, and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play to push the lead to 75-70 with 1:21 remaining. Butler finished with 12 points and four assists.
The Mountaineers weren’t through as Trey Doomes scored on a layup, but Kegler hit a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left as the Bears took a 78-72 lead. Following Harler’s missed 3-pointer, Kegler drew another foul and hit two more free throws with 24 seconds remaining.
Vital had one more big play left in him as he viciously blocked Doomes’ drive to the basket.
Two more Kegler free throws sealed the win for the Bears with 15 seconds remaining. Though the rough halfcourt game wasn’t the type the Bears wanted to play, they proved they could win by playing West Virginia’s style.
“I feel like we have enough guys on this team that can switch it up and play the way anybody wants to play in the country,” Kegler said.