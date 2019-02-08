After miraculously reinventing itself following center Tristan Clark’s season-ending knee injury, Baylor doesn’t want to face the prospect of another makeover.
The Bears can’t afford to have Makai Mason at anything less than his best.
After bruising his right foot during practice earlier this week, Mason played just 23 minutes and scored a season-low five points in Wednesday’s 84-72 road loss to Texas.
Baylor coach Scott Drew said he’d evaluate Friday’s practice to determine Mason’s availability for Saturday’s game against first-place Kansas State at 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
“If he can’t go, he won’t go,” Drew said.
Mason has battled injuries throughout his college career, playing in one game in his last two seasons at Yale due to a broken left foot before missing the first three games this year with a sprained right ankle. Mason had scored in double figures in 17 of 18 games this season before hitting just one of seven field goals against Texas as the Bears saw their six-game winning streak end.
The last time the Bears played at the Ferrell Center, Mason burned TCU for a career-high 40 points in a 90-64 blowout on Feb. 2.
Sitting just a game behind Kansas State (17-5, 7-2) in the Big 12 race, the Bears (15-7, 6-3) will need every available player on deck to win an important home game. The Bears hope to jump off to a better start than they did against Texas when they played from behind nearly the whole game.
“I don’t think there was a specific reason why we didn’t come out super hot,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “But they did come out fast and we didn’t respond. For this game, we know it’s a big game and we’re playing at home, so those factors can contribute to us coming out fast for sure.”
After dominating the boards most of the season, Baylor battled Texas to a 29-29 tie in rebounds.
“Offensively (rebounding), we needed to do better,” Drew said. “Hopefully the effort will be there. You can’t always control the bounce of the rebound, but you can control the effort of going in there and playing percentages of where it’s coming off. We’ve got to do a better job of that. And if we do that, we’ll live with the consequences.”
Kansas State dropped its first two Big 12 games at Texas and Texas Tech, but has been a different team since preseason Big 12 player of the year Dean Wade returned to the lineup after missing six games with a torn tendon in his right foot.
The Wildcats have won seven straight Big 12 games, including the last six with the 6-10 Wade in the lineup. He’s averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds and is an inside presence and long-range threat who has hit 15 of 32 3-pointers. His experience and array of skills have made Kansas State a more cohesive team.
“It’s not just chemistry, he’s so versatile,” said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber. “Without him, we had to play small ball. When he came back, he could guard big guys and knows the system. We not only go with him inside (offensively), he stretches defenses with shooting outside and passes the ball so well when people attack him and double team him. It just gives everybody else a little bit of confidence when he’s in there.”
While Wade’s senior leadership has been important, he’s surrounded by upperclassmen. Senior guard Barry Brown averages a team-high 15.5 points and has sparked the defense with two steals per game. Junior guard Xavier Sneed and senior guard Kamau Stokes are both averaging 9.8 points while junior forward Makol Mawien is averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Cartier Diarra has been a key player off the bench with his speed and athleticism. He punctuated the Wildcats’ 74-67 win over No. 13 Kansas with a breakaway windmill slam late in Tuesday’s game in Manhattan.
“This is a team that can win a national championship, this is a team that can win a Big 12 title,” Drew said. “They return their top six guys from an Elite Eight team. They were banged up early. Hence, they weren’t what everybody thought they would be when the season began. But now they’re healthy and they’re doing what everybody thought they would.”
Baylor’s guards know they’ll need a much better defensive performance against Kansas State’s backcourt after Texas’ Kerwin Roach erupted for 21 points and Matt Coleman scored 18 in Wednesday’s game.
“They controlled the game and had some big plays,” Butler said. “That’s a point of emphasis for our guards at Baylor for sure.”
BEAR FACTS – Saturday will be Taurean Prince Night at the Ferrell Center, so Baylor coach Scott Drew tried to answer a question like Prince when a reporter asked him how Yale outrebounded Baylor in 79-75 win in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament in Providence. Prince broke down the mechanics of rebounding in the postgame press conference, and the video went viral.
Following a question in Friday’s press conference, Drew explained the mechanics of how 6-5 Mark Vital could win the game-opening tipoff against taller players. “The official tosses up the ball, Mark jumps quicker, taps it to our team.” The explanation ended there as Drew couldn’t stop laughing.