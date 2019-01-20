Fresh off Saturday’s stunning comeback win over No. 8 Texas Tech, Baylor has little time to celebrate as it makes a rapid turnaround to play West Virginia.
Morgantown is the longest road trip in the Big 12 and playing at WVU Coliseum is never easy. But those aren’t the only reasons Monday’s 8 p.m. game will be difficult for the Bears.
The Mountaineers are riding high after Saturday’s 65-64 win over No. 7 Kansas in Morgantown.
After five Big 12 losses, West Virginia notched its first league win when Jermaine Haley drove for the go-ahead basket with 8.5 seconds remaining before withstanding two missed shots by the Jayhawks in the final seconds.
“Morgantown is a tough place to get to, they have great crowd support, coach (Bob) Huggins is obviously a hall of fame coach,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I know in the past we’ve had some great games and then there’s been other times they’ve blown us out there. So we have to be ready to go to give us a chance.”
With their 73-62 win over the Red Raiders at the Ferrell Center, the Bears (11-6, 3-2) moved within a half-game of first place in the Big 12 behind Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas State, which are all 4-2 in league play.
The Mountaineers evened their season record at 9-9 with the win over the Jayhawks, but Huggins believes his team should have had much more success this season.
One reason West Virginia has struggled is the loss of center Sagaba Konate, who averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots in eight games before going down with a knee injury. Konate is out indefinitely, which has left the Mountaineers searching for scoring, rebounding and shot blocking in the paint.
But 6-10 freshman Derek Culver is growing in confidence as he’s averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in eight games.
"I've said all along we are talented enough that we shouldn't be where we are in the league standings," Huggins said. "We've stubbed our toe with some dumb things, and as Derek Culver continues to get better and better that gives us a presence in there."
With guard Jevon Carter drafted by the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, West Virginia is no longer the dynamic defensive team that was dubbed “Press Virginia.”
The Mountaineers rank last in the Big 12 in turnover margin as they’ve averaged a league-high 15.3 turnovers while forcing just 12.8 per game. Opponents are averaging 73.3 points, the most among Big 12 teams.
While West Virginia doesn’t possess the depth of recent seasons, there are still several scoring threats as forward Esa Ahmad is averaging 12.5 points, guard James Bolden is averaging 12.2 and forward Lamont West is averaging 11.0.
Like the Mountaineers, the Bears suffered a huge blow when forward Tristan Clark went out with a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago.
Drew has given freshman forward Flo Thamba and junior forward Freddie Gillespie more playing time to help offset Clark’s absence in the paint. Gillespie was effective against Texas Tech as he collected six points, five rebounds and a blocked shot in 20 minutes.
With Clark out of the picture, the Bears have become more of a perimeter-oriented team as freshman guard Jared Butler has joined senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure in the starting lineup. After nailing 15 of 25 3-pointers in a 73-69 win over Oklahoma State last Monday, the Bears drained 11 of 29 treys against the Red Raiders.
In the last three games, Butler scored 14 points in a loss to Kansas and 16 against Oklahoma State before delivering a superb all-around performance against the Red Raiders with 19 points, five assists and three steals.
“He’s gotten better and better, and I think the guys on the team have done a great job helping him along,” Drew said. “He’s learned a lot from Makai, and Makai and him and King have really helped each other.”
The Bears are having to get accustomed to quick Monday turnarounds on the road. After dropping a 73-68 decision to Kansas at the Ferrell Center on Jan. 12, the Bears beat Oklahoma State two days later in Stillwater. After facing Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 26 at the Ferrell Center, the Bears will play Oklahoma in Norman on Jan. 28.
But first Baylor wants to take care of business in Morgantown.
“The Oklahoma State trip definitely helps us to prepare,” Mason said. “We know we can’t get too high off this (Texas Tech) game. We know we’ve got to rest our bodies to prepare. I think we’ll be ready. Every game pretty much comes down to the last possession, so if we can just keep stringing them along you never know what can happen.”