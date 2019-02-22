Whenever senior point guard Makai Mason is on the floor, a collective sense of calm and confidence seems to spread among his Baylor teammates.
Suffering from a bruised toe, Mason hit just six of 32 field goals in his last two games. But he dished out 11 assists while providing a stabilizing presence in the final minutes as the Bears held on for close wins over Oklahoma and No. 19 Iowa State.
With Mason out of the lineup, the Bears clearly missed his leadership in an 86-61 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech last Saturday in Lubbock in a game sandwiched between the wins over the Sooners and Cyclones.
“Makai has been around and seen a lot of stuff and just has that maturity and experience,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I’m not saying that others aren’t capable or anything like that. But someone like that who has been there before it’s easier to do things the 400th and 500th time rather than the third or fourth.”
Drew hopes Mason can continue to give the Bears much needed senior leadership when they host West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
Just getting Mason ready to play takes a monumental effort. Instead of practicing, Mason spends most of his time in between games trying to heal his toe with Baylor trainer David Chandler.
“Definitely it’s a work in progress, like this week we did some different things with him,” Drew said. “Underwater treadmill, some band stuff to help with conditioning. Each day we kind of adjust and tweak and try to do things better with what we’re given. David Chandler has done an amazing job with Makai, and Makai’s such a hard worker he’s always going to try to do things better and more, so we have to make sure he doesn’t do too much.”
After missing the last four games, Drew still hopes to get senior guard King McClure back from a knee injury at some point this season. But the clock is winding down with just five regular season games remaining before the Big 12 tournament.
Following Tuesday’s 73-69 win over Iowa State in Ames, the Bears are in great shape to make the NCAA tournament with a 17-9 overall record and an 8-5 Big 12 mark. Through Thursday’s games, the Bears were No. 33 in the NET ranking which evaluates the Division I teams across the country.
The Bears can help seal an at-large NCAA tournament bid by winning their remaining home games against West Virginia, Texas on Wednesday and Oklahoma State on March 6. Baylor’s two remaining road games are against No. 23 Kansas State on March 2 and No. 12 Kansas on March 9.
Kansas State leads the Big 12 with a 10-3 record while Kansas and Texas Tech are 9-4 and Baylor and Iowa State are 8-5.
Dealing with injuries throughout the Big 12 schedule, Drew has been fortunate to have different players step up. In the win over Iowa State, freshman guard Jared Butler drained five of eight 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points while junior forward Freddie Gillespie recorded his first double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a big win, especially after getting smacked at Texas Tech, which was very demoralizing,” Butler said. “It’s up and downhill in the Big 12 and getting a win over Iowa State was big. I enjoyed every moment of it. I loved it.”
After reaching the Sweet 16 three of the last four seasons, West Virginia (10-16, 2-11) has plummeted to the bottom of the Big 12 this season due to inexperience, injuries and dismissals. The Mountaineers have lost their last four games, including Monday’s 65-51 loss to Kansas State in Morgantown.
“Our mindset is we need to win some games,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. “We’re down four starters and we’ve got to have guys step up. Guys are learning. We’re trying to figure out who can do what.”
With so little depth, the Mountaineers haven’t pressed as much as past teams. They rank at the bottom of the Big 12 in nearly every significant team category in league games. Their 62.9 scoring average ranks last as does their 76.1 average points allowed.
But West Virginia still has some talent. Freshman forward Derek Culver is averaging 11.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while junior forward Lamont West is averaging 10.1 points while nailing a team-high 40 3-pointers.
The Mountaineers will also have revenge on their minds after the Bears took an 85-73 win in Morgantown on Jan. 21. Mason keyed the win with 29 points while Mario Kegler collected 18 points and seven rebounds.
“West Virginia is known for its fight,” Gillespie said. “Bob Huggins is known for getting gritty, physical players. So right now I wouldn’t expect anything different in this game. The fact that we beat them on their home court they probably have a bad taste in their mouths. Much like Oklahoma came here and gave us their best punch, I expect the same thing from Lamont West, Derek Culver and all those guys.”