Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins was nowhere to be seen, but somebody did a number on the backboard.
For a while, Baylor’s shooting was broken, too.
The Bears finally discovered their stroke in the second half to pull away from Southern, 80-53, and claim their first win of the 2018-19 season on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
“The first six minutes of the second half and first half looked a lot like the first game, and the last 14 minutes looked a lot more like we’ve seen in practice,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “It was exciting to see like we’ve seen our team compete and play in practice. Hopefully we can build on that and keep carrying it over.”
The game was delayed nearly an hour when the backboard for the goal in front of the visitor’s bench splintered, as if legendary rim-wreckers Dawkins, Darvin Ham or Shaquille O’Neal had been doing chin-ups on it. The weird thing was, the break wasn’t the result of a dunk. It happened on its own.
Workers scampered to install a new backboard, but the new hardware didn’t do anything to aid Baylor’s shooting, as the Bears hit only 40.7 of their shots on that goal in the first half. That allowed the Jaguars to stay on the Bears’ hip, as BU led just 31-27 at the halftime break.
After losing its season opener to Texas Southern on Tuesday, Baylor appeared to be in danger of going 0-2 against the SWAC – especially after Southern took a 35-34 lead on Eddie Reese’s hopping runner with 15:55 to play in the game.
But the Bears (1-1) finally caught fire, and it wasn’t the change to the opposite goal that did it. Darius Allen crashed the offensive glass for a rebound and putback while drawing a foul, unleashing a bellow as he hit the floor, and the play seemed to energize Baylor thereafter.
Devonte Bandoo, Jared Butler and Allen all banged in 3-pointers over a 90-second span, capping a 16-0 run that finally gave BU the breathing room it had lacked.
Bandoo said the surge was all sparked by an increase in the team’s hustle on the defensive end of the court.
“I think it was just getting stops first,” Bandoo said. “I think once we get stops and you see one person get it going, it translates to everybody else. If one person hits a shot, like JB hit a shot, then Darius hit a shot, and it just got everybody going. I think that’s how we got that lead, and that’s it.”
Bandoo, a junior guard from Canada who transferred from Hutchison Community College in Kansas, had a breakout game, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Bandoo connected on 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc, and chipped in six rebounds, two assists and three steals.
“He’s somebody we recruited because he’s fundamentally sound and does a really good job of making the right play,” Drew said of Bandoo. “He’s someone who can shoot it and has shot it at a high level. We tried to make a conscious effort to bring in guys who can shoot. As we feel more and more comfortable and we learn the offense more, hopefully guys’ numbers will reflect that.”
Following Baylor’s 16-0 surge that gave the Bears a 50-35 lead with 12:09 to go, the Jaguars never threatened again. Baylor maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
Tristan Clark hit 8-of-9 from the field, missing a perfect night when one bunny at the rim rolled in and out. The sophomore forward tallied 17 points, and was the Bears’ steadiest source of offense in the first half.
“They were smaller, so I used my size to my advantage, obviously,” Clark said. “I tried to get easy buckets, and if they collapsed then I could create easy shots for my teammates. The goal was to get it inside and then create from there.”
Freshman swingman Matthew Mayer rebounded from an 0-for-8, scoreless game in Baylor’s opener to score 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting. Butler hit for nine points, all in the second half.
Baylor failed to gain much separation from the Jaguars in the first half. The Bears used a pair of 3-point bombs from Mark Vital and Bandoo to take a 10-4 lead five minutes in, but couldn’t maintain that shooting pace.
Southern senior guard Eddie Reese brought his team back, drawing a foul on a 3-point try and knocking down all three free throws before cashing in on a trey that cut BU’s lead to 12-10 at the 13:42 mark.
Southern continued to hang around, as Baylor’s shooting touch came in fits and starts. Clark gave the Bears a 26-19 lead on a transition dunk with 5:35 to play. But the Jaguars trimmed the gap to 31-27 by the break, as Reese dropped in another runner in the waning seconds.
Reese led Southern with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, but the rest of the Jaguars were only 11-of-36 (30.5 percent) from the field.
Baylor shot 15-of-21 from the foul line (71 percent) after hitting only 3-of-11 free throws in its opening loss to Texas Southern.
The Bears’ run through the SWAC will continue when they host Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m. Monday.
Bear Facts: Baylor improved to 57-1 all-time against the SWAC. … Southern is coached by Sean Woods, who played at Kentucky and hit one of the more memorable shots in college basketball history, a running bank shot that preceded Christian Laettner’s game-winner for Duke in 1992. … Baylor has never lost to Southern, improving to 10-0 after Saturday’s win.