This is usually the time of year when the Kansas Jayhawks are putting the finishing touches on yet another Big 12 men’s basketball championship.
But this season it’s a free for all, and Baylor is deep in the mix.
With a win over Texas at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center, the Bears can pull within one game of Big 12-leading Kansas State.
Even after all the injuries, the lineup changes, and the game-to-game grind of the Big 12, the Bears are still among five teams that still have a shot to win the title with four regular season games remaining.
After Monday’s 64-49 loss to Kansas, Kansas State fell to 11-4 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech (10-4) can pull into a first-place tie with the Wildcats with a win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night in Lubbock. Kansas is 10-5 while Baylor is 9-5 and Iowa State 9-6.
“I think in the Big 12, you get so wrapped up with the next game that you don’t always even look to what the big picture is,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew, whose team is 18-9 overall. “But coming down the home stretch and everyone talking about the conference race being as close as it is and knowing that we’re right there, I think one thing we want to do is keep controlling what we can control.”
Baylor’s most immediate concern is avenging an 84-72 loss to Texas on Feb. 6 in Austin. The Bears had particular trouble stopping Texas’ guards from draining 3-pointers and penetrating into the lane for baskets.
Kerwin Roach led the Longhorns with 21 points while Matt Coleman hit 18 and Courtney Ramey 10. Though Roach is suspended indefinitely for Texas (15-12, 7-7), the Baylor guards know they have to do a better job defending the Longhorns’ guards this time no matter who is on the floor.
“I think we need to guard the ball better and stay more compact defensively, and not let them do what they want,” said Baylor freshman guard Jared Butler. “They’re pretty fast, pretty quick, but everyone has their weaknesses. So we’ve just got to understand their weaknesses and strengths going into the game. I think last game we weren’t prepared enough, but this game we are for sure.”
The Longhorns have gotten consistent play from forwards Jaxson Hayes and Dylan Osetkowski. Hayes has been one of the best freshmen in the league as he’s averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots. Osetkowski has also been a force as he’s averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Hayes enjoyed a solid night in the first game against the Bears with 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
“I thought Hayes caused us some trouble around the rim,” Drew said. “He’s a great player. And I think we’ll be better prepared for him as well. After seeing him up close and personal, similar to Mo Bamba last year, you were just more prepared for him the second time you faced him.”
After losing three of its previous four games, Baylor showed great versatility in wins over Iowa State and West Virginia last week. In the 73-69 road win over the then-No. 19 Cyclones, Butler led the Bears with 17 points while forward Freddie Gillespie recorded his first double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
In Saturday’s 82-75 win over the Mountaineers at the Ferrell Center, forward Mario Kegler scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while guard Devonte Bandoo came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 22 points.
“I think that’s the strength of our team the whole year, everybody has been able to fill their role and find a way to win,” Butler said. “You can’t really prepare for one guy because anybody on our team is lethal and dangerous. That’s what I love about this team.”
Though senior guard Makai Mason continues to struggle with a bruised toe, his presence has made a difference, especially in late-game situations. In the last two games, Mason has hit just four of 25 field goals, but he’s been able to get the ball to his teammates in key situations.
“We know he’s not 100 percent and every game we go into we know somebody else has to step up,” Kegler said. “We know he’s going to give everything he’s got and we need to be there for him too as hard as he plays. To me, if he can do it, we’ve got nothing to complain about. He’s been going through this a long time, and he’s trying to stick it out and fight through it.”
With a second point guard on the floor, Butler has played some of his basketball when Mason is in the lineup. Butler was named Big 12 newcomer of the week after collecting 29 points and nine assists against Iowa State and West Virginia.
“You take the pressure off each point guard,” Butler said. “If he passes me the ball, he doesn’t have to worry. I can punch a gap and create shots for him and he can punch a gap and create shots for me. I’m glad when he’s out there for sure.”
Drew still hopes to get senior guard King McClure back on the court at some point this season after missing the last five games with a knee injury. His last game was against the Longhorns as he finished with six points, six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes.
“He’s getting closer and closer,” Drew said. “It seems like each day he’s able to do more and more. So each day, it’s basically we see him in shoot-around and then by game time, I know if he’s a go or not.”