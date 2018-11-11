Baylor vs. Prairie View A&M
Tipoff: 7 p.m., Ferrell Center
TV: Fox Sports SW-Alternate
Radio: ESPN Central Texas
Records: Baylor 1-1, Prairie View A&M 1-0
Scouting report: The Bears will play their third straight SWAC team on Monday night after opening the season with a 72-69 loss to Texas Southern last Tuesday followed by Saturday’s 80-53 win over Southern. Junior college transfer guard Devonte Bandoo led the Bears past Southern with 25 points as he nailed four of eight three-pointers and all seven free throws. Tristan Clark added 17 points as he hit eight of nine field goals. The Baylor defense limited Southern to a 37.8 field goal percentage. Prairie View opened with an 81-64 road win over Santa Clara on Friday as guard Gary Blackston collected 30 points, eight rebounds and four steals.