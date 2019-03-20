SALT LAKE CITY – Long before Baylor coach Scott Drew began plugging in his zone defense a decade ago, Syracuse was already renowned for its 2-3 zone.
While many coaches consider it sacrilege to stray from their man-to-man principles, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim has built a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame career with his zone.
It’s hard to argue against Boeheim’s 34 NCAA Tournament appearances in 43 seasons at Syracuse, his five Final Four runs, and his 2003 national championship.
With their knowledge of their own zone, the ninth-seeded Bears hope to have more insight into No. 8 seed Syracuse’s defense when they play in Thursday’s West regional opener at 8:57 p.m. Central time at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
“The fact that zone is zone, and at the end of the day we go against that in practice, hopefully that will help us know where we want to get the ball and how we want to attack,” Drew said. “And hopefully, we’ll have the patience and execution to do that well. Now what you can’t simulate is they have the No. 1 height in the country.”
Syracuse’s starting lineup features 7-2 senior center Paschal Chukwu, 6-8 sophomore forward Oshae Brissett and 6-6 junior forward Elijah Hughes. The Orange will bring 6-10 sophomore forward Marek Dolezaj off the bench.
But even Syracuse’s best guard is tall, as 6-6 junior Tyus Battle is averaging a team-high 17.2 points. His perimeter scoring is balanced by Hughes’ 13.4 points per game and Brissett’s 12.4-point average and team-high 7.5 rebounds per game.
“They’re the tallest team in the NCAA,” said Baylor guard King McClure. “Their guards are almost taller than our 5-man, Mark Vital. They play the historic 2-3 zone, they’re a good team, they’re talented, they have a lot of guys that play hard and rebound. We play zone just like they play zone, so Coach Drew knows how to attack it, knows the spots. And they’re preparing us really well for it.”
However on Wednesday, Syracuse announced starting senior point guard Frank Howard will not play against Baylor due to a violation of athletic department policy. Howard is averaging 8.9 points and a team-high 2.9 assists, so his absence will be a considerable blow.
Boeheim hasn’t announced who will replace Howard in the starting lineup, but Battle will likely handle the ball even more than usual.
“We’ve played without players before,” said Battle, who is back in the lineup after missing Syracuse’s two games in the ACC tournament with a back injury. “They picked up their play when I was out. If we play our game, we’ll be fine.”
With 6-8 forward Freddie Gillespie standing as their tallest starter, the Bears (19-13) will put a much smaller lineup on the floor than the Orange (20-13). But that doesn’t mean they can’t compete.
Smallish Bears grow big on boards
Despite their lack of size, the Bears have been a superb rebounding team all season, as they lead the Big 12 and rank 17th nationally with a 6.4 rebounding advantage per game. In sharp contrast, Syracuse ranks 269th nationally by averaging two rebounds per game less than its opponents.
“We played against some good rebounding teams this year, and it’s always a problem,” Boeheim said. “They’re aggressive, they’re strong, they’re physical, they go after the ball. That is what good rebounding teams do. We have to do the very best job we can on the boards in those situations.”
Setting the tone is Vital, who leads the Bears with a 7.2 rebounds per game. But everybody in the Baylor lineup hammers the boards hard.
“I think the toughness of our team is a comfort,” Drew said. “We’ve competed and we’ve played hard. So as a coach, you don’t have to worry about are we going to compete, are we going to be intimidated, are we going to battle and fight? The good thing is I think we have the answer to that.”
Drew also won’t have to worry whether seniors guards Makai Mason and McClure will play. Though Mason’s bruised right toe won’t completely heal until after the season and McClure has been trying to shake off the rust from a knee injury that kept him out of five games, they’ll both be ready to play in the NCAA tournament.
After erupting for a career-high 40 points against TCU on Feb. 2, Mason has struggled with his shooting in the last nine games while sitting out road games at Texas Tech and Kansas with his toe injury.
But his court savvy and ability to get the ball to his teammates in the right places has been invaluable. He also has a knack for playing his best basketball at the biggest moments as the Bears clearly saw when he burned them for 31 points for Yale in a 79-75 win in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
“It’s really special,” Mason said. “Obviously I haven’t been back in a few years with all the injuries and everything. Just to be back on this stage is going to be really fun, especially with this team. We’ve been doubted from the beginning, so just to put it together through that, it’ll be even more special to be there again.”
McClure is still trying to find his shooting groove as he’s hit seven of 23 shots in the last five games since returning from his injury. But he’s strengthened Baylor’s defense with his physical style of play.
“There’s no time for injuries right now,” McClure said. “This is the time where you have to win. This is win or go home. All the little knick-knack injuries, you have to put those away.”
The Bears come into the NCAA tournament with a four-game losing streak, their longest of the season. The first three to Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas were single-digit losses before they ran into a hot Iowa State team that rolled to a 83-66 win in the first round of the Big 12 tournament last Thursday in Kansas City.
But Baylor is looking at the NCAA tournament as a chance to wipe the slate clean and return to playing the cohesive, joyful style of basketball that got them here.
“We lost four games in a row, but that’s in the past, we’re not worried about that anymore,” McClure said. “It’s the tournament. Everybody wants to be here, this is what you dream of as a kid. Everybody’s ecstatic about it. Just enjoy this moment, live in the moment. I think it’s a brand new vibe and I think we can get back to being ourselves.”
BEAR FACTS – Scott Drew’s first game as a head coach at Valparaiso was an 81-66 loss to Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse team on Nov. 24, 2002. “The irony is we played well and we were up or it was close with like five minutes to go and I was thinking, ‘Is this head coaching stuff really that hard?’ The last five minutes told me why the profession is so difficult. The good thing is Syracuse won the national championship that year and we got to cheer for them the rest of the year.”
Drew has lost his only two games against Syracuse at Baylor, including a 94-71 road blowout at the Carrier Dome in 2006 and a 74-67 decision in Maui in 2013.