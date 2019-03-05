Picked ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll, Baylor has overcome incredible odds to find success in an injury-plagued season.
On Wednesday night, the Bears can clinch a 20-win season when they face Oklahoma State in the home finale at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
King McClure, Makai Mason and Jake Lindsey would love to see the Bears reach that milestone on Senior Night.
That trio and fourth-year junior walk-on guard Obim Okeke will be recognized for their contributions to the basketball program before the game. McClure and Lindsey have already graduated from Baylor and Okeke plans to graduate in May.
“It’s definitely going to be a little bittersweet,” said Mason, a graduate transfer from Yale. “Just having the opportunity to play in front of this crowd and in this great arena is really special. It’s been a fun year as well.”
The Bears (19-10, 10-6) are in fourth place in the Big 12 and are likely NCAA tournament-bound as they head into the final two games of the regular season, including Saturday’s date against 14-time defending Big 12 champion Kansas in Lawrence.
At 10-19 overall and 3-13 in league play, the Cowboys won’t be going anywhere unless they win next week’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.
Lindsey has been out all season after hip surgery following last season, and has experienced debilitating shoulder problems. Though he has a year of eligibility remaining after redshirting this year, Lindsey announced his retirement from basketball on the Baylor athletics website.
Lindsey said he has been diagnosed with Parsonage-Turner syndrome, a neurological disorder with a rapid onset of severe pain in the shoulder and arm, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.
“It’s simply a rare condition that takes place about one in every 100,000 people,” Lindsey wrote. “The nerves around your shoulder just die. Frankly, I’m kind of lucky that only two of my four main shoulder muscles died, because I could’ve lost further function of my arm.”
Though Lindsey’s playing career is over, he plans to stay in basketball in some capacity. He said he’s learned a lot from spending this season assisting Baylor’s coaching staff.
“There are just a lot of things about being a part of a basketball program,” said Lindsey in Tuesday’s press conference. “You learn how to clip video, learn the ins and outs, learning things about recruiting and scheduling, analytics. Anything I can help with, I try to put my hand in and get experience in.”
His father, former Baylor basketball player Dennis Lindsey, is the general manager of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Baylor coach Scott Drew wouldn’t be surprised if Jake follows the same path and becomes an NBA general manager down the road.
“He gives us advice, he gives the players advice, he gives the officials advice,” Drew said. “Jake does whatever he can do to help. He’s very thoughtful and somebody that really cares and really knows basketball, in and out. That’s why the over-under for me is 12 years before he’s a GM.”
McClure came to the Baylor basketball program with Lindsey in 2015 and has started 56 of 124 games in four seasons. Averaging 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds this season, McClure enjoyed the biggest game of his career when he hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points in Baylor’s 73-69 win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Jan. 14.
McClure missed five straight games with a knee injury before returning last Saturday when he came off the bench to collect seven points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes in a 66-60 loss to Kansas State.
“King and Jake are special from the standpoint they’ve been here four years,” Drew said. “You don’t have people that normally care more about the program than care about themselves. And both of them, huge hearts, great people. They’re going to be lifelong buds.”
Mason arrived at Baylor last summer as a graduate transfer from Yale and leads the Bears 14.4 points per game despite playing with a bruised toe that forced him to miss two games. The injury has affected his shooting as he’s hit just 12 of 65 field goals in the last six games.
“It’s kind of one of those things where you have to be off it completely for it to get better,” Mason said. “I’m just kind of managing it.”
Before his toe injury, Mason burned TCU for a career-high 40 points in Baylor’s 90-64 win on Feb. 2 at the Ferrell Center. Drew was relieved because it broke Mason’s previous high of 31 points when he led Yale to a 79-75 upset of Baylor in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
Mason said he will miss the ever-optimistic Drew’s euphemisms.
When asked for an example of one of his euphemisms, Drew said, “We only understand about half of what Makai says. You’ve got to downsize those words and give us the CliffsNotes version. Makai is somebody that you love to communicate with because it’s like talking to a 50-year-old wise man. He’s far beyond his age, years-wise, and you love conversing him.”