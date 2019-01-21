MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With Baylor leading by 21 points early in the second half, West Virginia finally reverted to its old style of basketball.
The Mountaineers became Press Virginia.
After making just two first-half turnovers, the Bears committed 16 in the second half as the Mountaineers harassed them with their full-court press.
But after West Virginia cut Baylor’s lead to eight in the closing minutes, the Bears regained their composure to finish off an 85-73 win Monday night at WVU Coliseum.
With Makai Mason scoring a season-high 29 points, the Bears (12-6, 4-2) won their third straight game to stay a half-game behind first-place Kansas in the Big 12. Coming off Saturday’s 65-64 win over Kansas, the Mountaineers (9-10, 1-6) couldn’t win their second straight home game.
“We played so well to get up by 20 and didn’t play as well down the stretch,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “At the end of the day, West Virginia and any Big 12 team is going to make a run. We didn’t handle the press the way we needed. We didn’t make free throws in the first half, but we did in the second half.”
After hitting just four of 14 free throws in the first half, the Bears made 15 of 17 in the second half to help seal the win. Baylor played tremendous defense by holding the Mountaineers to a 38.7 field goal percentage and controlled the boards by a 45-35 margin.
Playing their fourth game without center Tristan Clark, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, the Bears have been getting strong contributions from a lot of players.
“It’s been next man up and we’re playing for Tristan,” Mason said. “Coach Drew and the guys have done a great job adapting on the fly. Guys are getting confidence moving the ball and we’re stepping up and hitting shots. That’s fun, that’s the type of basketball we want to play."
Mason was hot all night as he hit 10 of 16 shots while collecting four assists. With Mark Vital in foul trouble, Mario Kegler amassed a season-high 18 points with seven rebounds for the Bears while Devonte Bandoo came off the bench for 13 points as he drained three 3-pointers.
“The great thing with our team with these wins is somebody different has stepped up every time, and that’s what it takes to win as a team,” Drew said. “We’re playing unselfishly and sharing the ball and they’re doing their job defensively and rebounding.”
With Mason hitting 16 points, the Bears put together an impressive first half as they opened up a 46-31 lead. The Bears dominated the boards by a 25-17 margin while hitting 18 of 35 field goals.
After Lamont West opened the game with a free throw for the Mountaineers, the Bears led the rest of the way.
King McClure started Baylor’s scoring by driving for a basket before Kegler stepped outside and hit a basket. Mason then began putting on a show as he drove for a basket before draining a 3-pointer to give the Bears an early 9-3 lead.
After Jared Butler hit a 3-pointer for the Bears, he hit Kegler for a layup. Kegler then stepped outside and nailed a trey to stretch Baylor’s lead to 18-10.
However, Kegler was called for a technical foul when he made a remark to West Virginia’s bench after he made his 3-pointer. James Bolden hit both free throws after the technical before Esa Ahmad cut inside for a basket to trim Baylor’s lead to 18-14.
But the Bears quickly regained the momentum as McClure and Freddie Gillespie sliced inside for baskets and Mason hit a pair of free throws to stretch Baylor’s lead to 24-14 with 10:26 left in the first half.
Baylor kept rolling as Butler drained a 3-pointer and Mason hit a fall-away bank shot. With Bandoo’s 3-pointer and another Mason bank shot, the Bears stretched their lead to 36-23.
Mason continued his dominance by hitting a short jumper and then firing a pass to Gillespie for a dunk. With Bandoo’s 3-pointer and another fall-away bank shot by Mason, the Bears stretched their lead to 46-29 before Bolden hit a layup for West Virginia to close out the first half.
The Bears stayed hot to open the second half as McClure opened with a layup before Mason nailed a pair of short jumpers. Mason continued his impressive play by whistling a pass to Flo Thamba for a dunk.
When Mason drained a 3-pointer, the Bears extended their lead to 57-37 with 16:31 left in the game and then stretched the lead to 59-38 with McClure's putback.
Moving into a full-court press, the Mountaineers finally started showing some life as Jermaine Haley got loose for a dunk before Bolden and Brandon Knapper converted steals into baskets to cut Baylor’s lead to 59-47 with 12:15 remaining.
When Knapper drove for a basket, the Mountaineers finally cut Baylor’s lead to single digits at 64-55.
The Mountaineers kept delivering pressure and sliced Baylor’s lead to 73-65 with Bolden’s 3-pointer with 3:32 remaining. But Kegler got loose for a layup, drew a foul, and hit the free throw for a three-point play.
Kegler closed with two more free throws and a layup as the Bears finished off the win.
BEAR FACTS — Baylor senior guard King McClure was named Big 12 co-player of the week with Kansas State’s Dean Wade. McClure hit career highs with 29 points and seven 3-pointers in the Bears’ 73-69 win over Oklahoma State last Monday in Stillwater.