Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew has never been afraid to create a demanding nonconference schedule even though he knows his team will face a gauntlet in the Big 12.
This season is no exception as the Bears hit the road to face traditional powerhouses Wichita State on Dec. 1 and Arizona on Dec. 15 before playing Oregon on Dec. 21 at the Ferrell Center.
During the Thanksgiving holidays, the Bears will play Mississippi on Nov. 23 in the Emerald Coast Classic and either Cincinnati or George Mason in the second game of the tournament on Nov. 24 in Niceville, Fla. Baylor will take a break from Big 12 action when it hosts Alabama on Jan. 26 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Coming off a second-round NIT appearance, the Bears will play 19 games against teams that made the NCAA tournament last season. The Bears had made a school record four straight NCAA tournament appearances before last season, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2016-17.
“We’re used to playing a tough schedule,” said Drew, who will enter his 16th season at Baylor. “Before last year, the previous four years we had the No. 1 strength of schedule out of 351 schools according to RPI numbers from ESPN. You have to prepare and challenge yourself to get ready for conference.”
The Bears will open Big 12 play against TCU in Fort Worth on Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. Their first Big 12 home game will be against Iowa State on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.
Drew will coach a team that brings back just three players who saw action for the Bears last year, including senior guard King McClure and sophomore forwards Tristan Clark and Mark Vital. Senior guard Jake Lindsey will redshirt after undergoing hip surgery.
Drew is counting on four transfer guards — Yale’s Makai Mason, Mississippi State’s Mario Kegler, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College’s Devonte Bandoo, and Palm Beach (Fla.) State’s Darius Allen — to add much-needed experience.
Riverside (La.) Academy freshman guard Jared Butler, Westlake High School forward Matthew Mayer and Mountain Mission School (Va.) forward Flo Thamba will also likely have a chance to see early playing time.
The Bears will play four home games to start the season before jumping into the meat of their nonconference schedule. Baylor opens with Texas Southern on Nov. 6 followed by Southern on Nov. 10, Prairie View A&M on Nov. 12 and Nicholls State on Nov. 16.
“We’ll be excited to start the season,” Drew said. “The good thing is playing that kind of competition you find out what your strong areas are and what you need to work on to get ready for conference. You open yourself up for more losses, but you look at how the (NCAA tournament) committee awards teams with tough schedules and doesn’t penalize them for more losses. It gives you more opportunities for quality wins.”
The Bears will conclude the regular season against 14-time defending Big 12 champion Kansas in Lawrence on March 9 before playing in the Big 12 tournament beginning March 13 in Kansas City.