Baylor vs. Nicholls State
Tipoff: 11 a.m., Ferrell Center
TV: Fox Sports SW
Radio: ESPN Central Texas
Records: BU 2-1, NSU 2-2
Scouting report: After going 2-1 against SWAC teams, the Bears will host Nicholls State in a special weekday morning game to accommodate children from Waco elementary schools. Baylor scored season-high points in Monday’s 91-80 win over Prairie View A&M as freshman guard Jared Butler busted out for 22 points while senior guard King McClure added 21. Tristan Clark delivered a strong all-around game with 17 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Nicholls State is coming off an 83-80 win over Idaho as Jeremiah Jefferson collected 26 points and Gavin Peppers hit 21. The Colonels have already dropped double-digit losses to Louisville and Washington State.