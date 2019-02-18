The first time Baylor played Iowa State, all hands were on deck as the Bears pulled off a 73-70 win over the nation’s No. 20 team.
Point guard Makai Mason erupted for 25 points while center Tristan Clark chipped in 16 points and four boards. Senior guard King McClure helped spearhead a defense that kept one of the Big 12’s best offensive teams in check.
But much has changed since that Jan. 8 game at the Ferrell Center. Ravaged my injuries, Baylor coach Scott Drew can’t predict who will be in the lineup from one game to the next.
Iowa State was Clark’s last game this season as he underwent knee surgery. McClure has missed the last three games with a knee injury while Mason has missed two of the last three games with a bruised toe.
The availability of both Mason and McClure will be a game-time decision when the Bears face the No. 19 Cyclones at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
When the Bears watched film of their first meeting against Iowa State, they realized just how much things have changed. But they’re optimistic they can complete the season sweep of the Cyclones.
“Oh, man, it seems like an eternity almost,” said Baylor freshman guard Jared Butler. “When we watched the film from that game, it was fun to watch. We were all locked in, it was a great game. We had just lost to TCU and we needed a big win at home. I’m looking forward to this game too.”
Drew is hopeful to have Mason and McClure back in the lineup soon as the Bears (16-9, 7-5) head into their final six games of the regular season. But he doesn’t know if they’ll be back Tuesday night.
“The good news is they’re getting better,” Drew said. “We’re going to get back to normal as far as Makai and King hopefully sooner than later, and hopefully we can get back to playing like we did when we won those six in a row. Until that time, everyone has just got to pick up what they do and hopefully it will be good enough to get us some wins.”
Following those six straight wins, the Bears have lost three of their last four games, including a humbling 86-61 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock without McClure and Mason.
After collecting six points and eight assists in Baylor’s 59-53 win over Oklahoma on Feb. 11, Mason was unable to play against the Red Raiders.
“The movement was pretty good (against Oklahoma),” Drew said. “What affects him is after the game’s over, the soreness and the inflammation. When you’re not practicing, you’re never going to be as good as when you are practicing.”
If Mason and McClure can’t play, the Bears will have only eight scholarship players available like they did against Texas Tech. That’s not good news against a deep team like Iowa State (19-6, 8-4) which has won five of its last six games to move into contention for the Big 12 title.
The Cyclones lead the Big 12 with a 78.9 scoring average, a 48.2 field goal percentage, and a 73.3 free throw percentage. They rank second in the league with a 36.9 3-point shooting percentage.
Senior guard Marial Shayok is second in the Big 12 with 19.0 points per game while guard Lindell Wigginton is averaging 13.3, guard Talen Horton-Tucker 12.4 and forward Michael Jacobson 12.0.
The Cyclones are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season as they knocked off Big 12-leading Kansas State, 78-64, on Saturday in Manhattan as Wigginton erupted for 23 points and Horton-Tucker hit 20.
“Offensively, everyone knows how talented they are and how capable they are,” Drew said. “Unfortunately, you can play really good defense and they can still score. We know they’re going to score, but you want to make sure they’re not getting easy looks. They’re really good in transition, especially at their place when the crowd gets involved. We’ve got to take care of the basketball and get back on defense.”
Baylor’s lack of depth was evident in its 25-point loss to Texas Tech. The Bears shot just 34.7 percent and committed 19 turnovers against one of the nation’s best defenses. Butler led the Bears with 16 points and four assists but committed seven turnovers.
Though they outrebounded the Red Raiders, 34-30, the Bears want to play more physical against the Cyclones.
“I think we should play tougher, go up there with energy,” said Baylor forward Mark Vital. “This is a different squad, so everybody’s got to fill in a place. We’ve got a little lineup, we’re going to have to play fast.”