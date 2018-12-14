Baylor coach Scott Drew has never been afraid to hit the road during nonconference to face traditional powers in tough venues.
It’s one way to get the Bears ready to step into highly charged Big 12 arenas like Kansas’ Lawrence Fieldhouse and Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum.
After getting off to a horrendous start in a loss at Wichita State, the Bears hope to play much better from the opening tipoff against Arizona at 10 p.m. Central Saturday at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.
“Just to play in those environments against well-coached teams, disciplined teams, very athletic teams in Wichita State and Arizona, it’s going to prepare us well going into the league,” said Baylor guard Makai Mason. “Because that’s the type of teams we’re going to be facing every game.”
The Bears (5-3) couldn’t have played much worse in the first half against Wichita State on Dec. 1 as they fell into a 42-9 hole late in the first half. They regrouped to pull within five late in the second half before dropping a 71-63 decision.
Though practices have been limited due to final exams, Drew has tried to make the most of the last two weeks since the Wichita State loss to develop team cohesiveness.
Part of the reason the Bears haven’t developed more quickly is because sophomore transfer forward Mario Kegler was suspended the first six games for an unspecified violation of team rules while Mason’s availability has been limited due to an ankle injury.
Though Mason still isn’t 100 percent healthy, the entire Baylor squad will be available against Arizona (7-3). With just four games remaining until the Big 12 opener at TCU on Jan. 5, the Bears don’t have a lot of time to polish team chemistry.
“I think Makai being out and not being 100 percent and Mario just getting back, that slowed us down definitely because those are integral pieces to what we want to do and people we can count on to do a lot on the offensive and defensive ends,” Drew said.
“So that’s made this a little bit slower as far as coming together. But at the same time it is what it is and we’ve got to make the most of each situation. It’s given a lot of minutes and opportunities to some guys that might not have had those minutes and opportunities that will come back to help our team later on. At some point we’ll need those guys.”
Arizona’s McKale Center will be one of the toughest places the Bears will play all season, as the Wildcats have gone 87-3 on their home court in the last 90 games. The three home losses are the fewest in the nation since the start of the 2013-14 season.
Like the Bears, the Wildcats have seen their share of ups and downs as they’ve played a tough nonconference schedule.
The Wildcats dropped a pair of games against top 10 teams at the Maui Invitational, including a 91-74 decision against No. 4 Gonzaga on Nov. 20 and a 73-57 decision against No. 8 Auburn on Nov. 21. They’re coming off a 76-73 road loss to Alabama last Sunday.
But Arizona has some quality wins on its resume, most notably a 71-66 win over Iowa State on Nov. 19 in the Maui Invitational and a 76-72 win at Connecticut on Dec. 2. The Wildcats are 5-0 at home this season.
“This is a team that’s played a lot of quality opponents,” Drew said. “It’s given them a lot of opportunity to find out who they are and what they need to do to be successful and win. They’re really good at scoring in bunches from the 3-point line. This is a team that with their guards do a great job of creating opportunities to either get fouled or get 3s.”
Arizona’s leading scorer is sophomore guard Brandon Randolph, who is averaging 17.1 points and shooting 34 percent from 3-point range. Freshman guard Brandon Williams is putting up 12.8 points and a team-high four assists.
Chase Jeter, a 6-10 junior transfer from Duke, is averaging 12.4 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds. Senior guard Justin Coleman is averaging 11.4 points and shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range, while senior forward Ryan Luther is averaging 6.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.
“They’re a very athletic team,” Mason said. “They’ve got really athletic wings, an athletic point guard, and they’ve got a tough guy inside in Chase Jeter. Obviously, they’re going to be well-coached with (Sean) Miller as well. So it’s going to be a test.”
Baylor senior guard King McClure is eager to see how the Bears have jelled after two weeks of practice since the Wichita State loss.
“It was kind of weird to have a two-week break where there were no games,” McClure said. “It kind of felt like a summer again. But I’m actually kind of glad we did it because I could see the team getting better and starting to form. Being able to practice with Makai and Rio (Kegler), having our full team back for these past two weeks, that was huge.”