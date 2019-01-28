NORMAN, Okla. — When center Tristan Clark went down with a season-ending knee injury, nobody would have guessed that Baylor would surge into first place in the Big 12 three weeks later.
But with Monday night’s 77-47 demolition of Oklahoma, that’s exactly where the Bears stand.
With their fifth straight win, the Bears (14-6) pulled into a first-place tie with Kansas and Kansas State with a 5-2 record in the Big 12.
There’s a reason the Bears are the hottest team in the Big 12: They’re getting contributions from everybody who steps on the floor.
“We’re playing with a lot of joy right now,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame TV interview. “We’re just blessed to catch them when we’re really hot. All the guys have picked up their play, sacrificed for each other, and have shared the ball and defended.”
Makai Mason led the Bears with 12 points while Mario Kegler scored 11 and Jared Butler hit 10, but Baylor’s bench was outstanding once again with 28 points as all 11 players scored.
“That’s the strength of our team right now,” Drew said. “If you look at it, it’s not just one individual. The best teams have multiple guys who can step up. They’re doing a great job playing for each other.”
Continuing to show remarkable cohesiveness, Baylor shot 54.4 percent overall and 10 of 20 from 3-point range. The Bears also committed just 12 turnovers against a strong Oklahoma defense that forced 22 turnovers in its 86-55 win over Vanderbilt in Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Baylor’s defense was superb all night by holding the Sooners (15-6, 3-5) to a 27.3 shooting percentage including four of 20 from 3-point range. Mark Vital collected 11 rebounds as the Bears controlled the boards by a 39-32 margin.
“You want to see your friends succeed, so it really was a team win for us,” said Baylor center Freddie Gillespie, who collected eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks off the bench. “Everybody is playing unselfishly.”
Baylor couldn’t have played a much better first half as it shot 57.1 percent from the field and committed just five turnovers to take a 39-21 lead.
The Bears’ defense was equally good as it limited the Sooners to a 27.6 field goal percentage while forcing nine turnovers.
After trading baskets in the early minutes, the Bears went on an 11-0 run to open up an 18-8 lead with 10:25 left in the first half.
Freshman guard Butler was the catalyst as he passed to Flo Thamba for a slam and threw an alley-oop pass to Vital for a highlight reel dunk. Butler then drove for a basket.
With Devonte Bandoo’s 3-pointer and Kegler’s drive for a basket, the Bears took their early 10-point lead.
The Bears kept extending their lead as Mason hit a shot and then passed to Gillespie for a layup. After Matthew Mayer drained a 3-pointer, he threaded a pass to Gillespie for a slam as the Bears hit seven straight shots.
Baylor eventually extended its first-half lead to 37-16 as Butler rebounded on the defensive end and drove all the way for a layup before nailing a 3-pointer. Gillespie followed with a pair of baskets.
Even after getting the 18-point halftime lead, the Bears didn’t lose intensity to open the second half. Despite more pressure defense by the Sooners, the Bears stayed hot as Mason and Vital drilled treys to open up a 46-26 lead.
The Bears continued to spread the wealth as McClure and Kegler nailed treys to grab a 54-31 lead with 12:01 remaining.
With Mason hitting a pair of baskets and Bandoo getting loose for a slam, the Bears pushed their lead to 67-41 with 3:30 remaining.