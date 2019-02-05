Following six straight wins, Baylor is playing with a sense of joy and ultimate confidence.
Tough road venues don’t intimidate the Bears after beating Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Oklahoma in succession. Their last road win was their most impressive to date as they crushed the Sooners, 77-47, on Jan. 28 in Norman.
The Bears hope to keep their streak alive against Texas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
“That definitely helps that we’ve played three road games and won,” said Baylor senior guard King McClure. “When you have younger guys and you can see success on the road, it definitely makes somebody believe they can go anywhere and win.”
Baylor (15-6) went into Tuesday night tied for the Big 12 lead with a 6-2 record with Kansas State, which faced Kansas in Manhattan in a late game.
Getting tremendous play from the starting lineup and their bench, the Bears are the hottest team in the league and have put themselves in solid position to make the NCAA tournament with 10 regular season games remaining.
The Bears’ surge has pushed them to No. 29 in the NET ranking, which has replaced the RPI as the NCAA’s tool to judge the success of basketball teams across the country. The Longhorns (12-10, 4-5) are No. 41 in the NET rankings, so this game will also be important to boost their NCAA tournament resume.
The Longhorns have won big games over North Carolina and Kansas, but have lost to Radford, Providence, Georgia and Oklahoma State, which are all outside the top 80 in the NET rankings.
Baylor has bad home losses to Texas Southern and SFA, but has made up for it with recent wins over NET top 20 teams Iowa State and Texas Tech.
“They’ve (the Longhorns) had some great wins, beat the best in the nation,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “At the same time, it shows you parity in college basketball. Very similar to us, we’ve played some great basketball and we’ve played some not so great basketball. And the margin of error is so thin, especially early in the season when you have a lot of new players and they’re adapting and getting used to things. They’re a younger team like us.”
The Longhorns are led by senior guard Kerwin Roach, who is averaging a team-high 14.6 points while pulling down 4.7 rebounds and dishing out 3.4 assists per game.
Freshman forward Jaxson Hayes is averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while senior forward Dylan Osetkowski is averaging 10.3 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Coming off a career-high 40-point performance in Saturday’s 90-64 home win over TCU, Baylor senior guard Makai Mason will likely be a marked man the rest of the season.
With his right ankle constantly improving, Mason has played his best basketball during Baylor’s eight Big 12 games as he’s averaging a league-high 20.1 points and 3.4 3-pointers per game. He’s shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range in Big 12 play after making nine of 12 treys against the Horned Frogs.
“The good news is he’s capable of that,” Drew said. “The bad news is the other teams will work as hard as they can to make sure he doesn’t do what he did the other night.”
After a rough start, sophomore forward Mario Kegler has been playing some of his best basketball in the last four games as he’s averaged 13 points and six rebounds. Kegler has given the Bears a lot of good minutes after center Tristan Clark went down with a season-ending knee injury.
“When Tristan went down, I knew I had to step up,” Kegler said. “At first I was playing bad, whatever, just being in my own head. I just continued to listen to my coaches and stayed in the gym and let it come to me. I always knew I had it in me.”
The Bears are also getting tremendous production off the bench. Forwards Freddie Gillespie and Flo Thamba have played inspired basketball in the paint to help offset the loss of Clark. In Baylor’s win over TCU, Gillespie collected 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in just 17 minutes.
Freshman forward Matthew Mayer has played more under control during recent games while junior guard Devonte Bandoo has nailed 15 of 29 3-pointers in Big 12 play to rank second in the league with a 51.7 shooting percentage.
While the 6-7 Kegler is Baylor’s tallest starter, Baylor brings good size off the bench with the 6-10 Thamba, 6-9 Mayer and 6-8 Gillespie. The Bears not only lead the Big 12 with a 77.5 scoring average in league play, they’re far and away the best rebounding team with a plus-eight margin over opponents.
“We’ve got some height on the bench,” Drew said. “And the good thing is we’re winning as a team and we’re playing multiple guys. That allows somebody who’s not having a good night or they get injured or they get in foul trouble, you can still be successful, which is great.”
Despite their six-game winning streak, the Bears didn’t crack the Top 25 this week, ranking 30th in the Associated Press poll and 27th in the coaches poll.
But if the Bears beat Texas and follow with a win over Kansas State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, it will be hard to keep them out of the national rankings.
With just three returning players from last year’s team, Baylor was picked ninth out of 10 teams in the Big 12 preseason poll. The Bears feel like they still have to prove themselves every night.
“Nobody really picked us to win the Big 12,” McClure said. “Everything’s a fluke, we’re just lucky right now. We’re kind of like the underdog, and that makes us go out there and play harder. When people doubt us, the more we have to prove them wrong, and bring that same energy and fight every single game.”