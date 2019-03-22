SALT LAKE CITY – Still giddy after Baylor’s win over Syracuse, Scott Drew was in a terrific mood until he began studying Gonzaga in greater depth.
Then the questions started hammering away at the Bears’ veteran coach: How do you slow down the nation’s most prolific offense? How do you contain All-America forward Rui Hachimura after nearly everyone else failed? If you focus too much on him, how do you deal with the rest of their offensive weapons?
Those are some of the challenges the ninth-seeded Bears face when they meet No. 1 West regional seed Gonzaga in the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament Saturday at 6:10 p.m. at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
“I’m glad it was a quick turnaround because the more film you watch of Gonzaga, the more worried you get,” Drew said. “They’re the No. 1 offense in the country for a reason. Besides their multiple weapons, besides Coach (Mark) Few being a tremendous coach, they have all that great basketball history and they have all that experience.”
Preparing for the Bulldogs (31-3) is much different than prepping for Syracuse. Hitting 16 of 34 treys over Syracuse’s signature zone, the Bears (20-13) held on for a 78-69 win in Thursday night’s NCAA tournament opener.
But Syracuse isn’t nearly as explosive as Gonzaga, which leads the nation with 88.8 points per game, a 53.2 field goal percentage, and an average scoring margin of 24.2 points more than opponents. The Bulldogs romped to an 87-49 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in Thursday’s NCAA tournament opener.
Leading the way is Hachimura, a 6-8 power forward who is averaging 20.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.7 percent overall and 46.9 percent from 3-point range.
“Someone said, ‘Can you describe him, his game to someone?’” Drew said. “I said, ‘Yeah, it’s like a lot of guys I see playing in the NBA.’ So with his size, his power, his skill set, he’s a real tough matchup. He put in the time, listened to (Gonzaga’s coaching) staff, got better and is now a great player who scores inside and out, and can drive and shoot it.”
But if Hachimura was the only Gonzaga player Drew had to worry about going off for a big night, he’d consider himself lucky.
The Bulldogs have weapons all over the floor. Brandon Clarke, a 6-8 junior forward, is averaging 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots. Guard Zach Norvell is averaging 15.3 points while nailing a team-high 90 treys. Averaging 10.8 points, fifth-year senior guard Josh Perkins is another deep shooting threat.
Forwards Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie and Filip Petrusev and guard Geno Crandall aren’t averaging double-figure scoring but they can all get hot and take over a game.
Drew will try to gather all the information he can from Baylor assistant coach John Jakus, who served as Gonzaga’s director of operations for three years until 2017.
“Their strength is they’ve got multiple guys that can step up and make plays,” Drew said. “I think with our team that’s why we’ve been successful. As a coach, you go into the game with nine players that can all step up and have a big game.”
While the Bears have reached the NCAA tournament five of the last six years, Gonzaga is making its 21st straight appearance, the fourth-longest streak in the nation. The Bulldogs made their first Final Four in 2017, finishing as the runner-up after dropping a 71-65 decision to North Carolina in the championship game.
Hachimura, Norvell, Perkins and Tillie all played for the 2017 Gonzaga team along with walk-on guard Rem Bakamus, who is now a graduate assistant on Drew’s staff.
Few has great respect for Drew, not only for the job he’s done with an injury-riddled team this season but also for how he’s built the Bears into a consistent winner since taking over in 2003.
Few’s teams beat Drew’s teams in 2006, 2010 and 2012 games, and they’ve also scrimmaged each other in the preseason in recent years prior to this season.
“Throughout this whole run at Baylor, Scott Drew has been vastly underrated as a basketball coach,” Few said. “He does a really, really good job. We did some preseason scrimmages with them for two or three years in a row. I was always impressed with what they ran and what they did, and they always had a purpose and some real depth to what they were doing offensively and defensively.”
While they can’t match Gonzaga’s scoring numbers, the Bears have been a gritty rebounding team all season while playing physical defense that has helped keep them in games.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on being the toughest team,” said Baylor guard King McClure. “We will go in there and do what we do and do the business. Size doesn’t matter to us. We pride ourselves on sticking to our game plan.”
Playing with a bruised right toe, Baylor guard Makai Mason scored a team-high 22 points against Syracuse while nailing four 3s. It will be a challenge for him playing on one day’s rest, but he hopes he can be just as effective against the Bulldogs.
“It’s a little tough physically,” Mason said. “But mentally it’s kind of nice because you get to refocus real quick. You’re not waiting around a whole lot, not a lot of practice time.”
After coaching many veteran guards, Few knows how a fifth-year senior with Mason’s experience and savvy can affect the rest of the team in a positive way.
“He’s an elite level guard,” Few said. “I know he’s been battling injuries all year. But when you shoot the ball comfortably out to 30 feet, he was hitting them from the logo (against Syracuse). That’s tough to face from an opponent’s point of view, and then he’s got a really good pull-up game, so that makes him very difficult to guard. Then he understands the little nuances of the passes to make.”