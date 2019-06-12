Jared Butler is getting a chance to trade his green and gold for the red, white and blue.
The Baylor guard has been invited to participate in USA Basketball’s training camp for its Under 19 World Cup Team. That camp starts Saturday and runs through Tuesday in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Butler is one of 33 invitees who will be pared down to determine the 12-player roster. The FIBA U19 World Cup is set for June 29-July 7 in Heraklion, Greece.
As a freshman last year, Butler averaged 10.2 points and 2.7 assists while shooting 35.1 percent from 3-point range and 79.4 percent from the foul line.
Baylor’s Little hired as SMU men’s tennis assistant
Will Little, who last month helped Baylor men’s tennis reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, has made a smooth transition from the court to coaching as he was named to SMU’s men’s tennis staff on Wednesday.
Little will serve as a volunteer assistant for the Mustangs.
The move from playing to coaching follows a successful four-year run in which Little posted a 75-35 record in single play and a 65-40 mark in doubles. Little went 23-6 in singles and 14-8 doubles during his senior campaign.