Baylor earned an at-large bid to the NCAA men's basketball tournament as a ninth seed facing No. 8-seed Syracuse on Thursday in Salt Lake City in the West region.
The Baylor-Syracuse winner will face the winner of No. 1-seed Gonzaga's game against either No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson or Prairie View A&M. The second-round game will be Saturday.
The Bears (19-13) finished fourth in the Big 12 with a 10-8 record but go into the NCAA tournament with a four-game losing streak. It marks the eighth time the Bears will play in the NCAA tournament in the Scott Drew era, including five of the last six years.