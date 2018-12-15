TUCSON, Ariz. – Baylor had been seeking a signature win to jump-start its season, and late Saturday night the Bears nailed it.
With Makai Mason erupting for a season-high 22 points, the Bears knocked off Arizona, 58-49, to snap the Wildcats’ 52-game nonconference home winning streak before a crowd of 13,058 at the McKale Center.
The Wildcats (7-4) suffered their first nonconference home loss since 2011. Arizona came into the game with a nation’s best 87-3 overall home record since the start of the 2013-14 season.
It was Scott Drew’s 500th game as Baylor’s head coach, and it’s one he’ll certainly remember as he improved his record to 302-198.
“We haven’t played the way we’re capable and today we really played hard and we gave ourselves a chance with our defense,” said Drew in his postgame radio interview. “They were 87-3 for a reason, their fans are great and their teams are outstanding. But Baylor Nation should be proud of how their Bears battled.”
While Mason came through with clutch points all night for the Bears (6-3), it was their rebounding and suffocating defense that frustrated the Wildcats.
Baylor dominated the boards by a 50-19 margin while holding the Wildcats to a 35.8 shooting percentage. The Bears had put together some good practices since their last game, a 71-63 road loss at Wichita State on Dec. 1.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen us rebound a team 50-19 on the road, so our guys deserve a lot of credit,” Drew said. “The last two weeks, I felt we got our team together and we were able to get better and put our guys in better position to win. You practice how you play, and it showed tonight.”
The Bears’ win wasn’t always pretty as they shot 25 percent and committed 13 turnovers in the first half as they trailed the Wildcats, 23-20.
But the Bears played much better in the second half as they hit 15 of 22 field goals and cut the turnovers to seven as they outscored Arizona, 38-26.
Mason credited sophomore forward Mark Vital for setting the tone for the Bears with his hustle and physical style of play as he finished with a career-high 16 rebounds.
“We moved the ball and played for each other,” Mason said. “We tried to focus the last two weeks on being a tougher team. Mark leads us in that. He’s a bruiser, he’s got the heart of a lion and will set the tone every night.”
Trailing 31-29 with 15 minutes remaining, the Bears went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.
Devonte Bandoo drilled an outside shot to start the streak before Mario Kegler rebounded his own shot and scored. Mason followed with a pair of drives to the basket to give the Bears a 37-31 lead with 12:27 remaining.
Dylan Smith drained a pair of treys as Arizona cut Baylor’s lead to 39-37, but Kegler answered with a drive for a basket and a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 44-37 with 7:43 remaining.
The Bears extended their lead to 50-39 with 3:22 remaining as Tristan Clark scored inside, Mason drilled a short jumper and Vital grabbed a rebound and scored.
The closest the Wildcats got in the final minutes was when Brandon Randolph drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 55-49 with 45 seconds remaining.
Following a King McClure turnover, Brandon Williams missed a chance to cut Baylor’s lead to three when he missed a 3-pointer. Vital hit a free throw and Mason nailed a pair of free throws to seal Baylor’s big win.
Mason still isn’t 100 percent healthy due to an ankle injury he’s played with all season. But his big game will give the Bears a shot to finish strong heading into Big 12 play since their next three nonconference games are at the Ferrell Center beginning with Tuesday night’s date against SFA.
“I kind of tweaked my ankle six to eight minutes into the game, but we reinforced it with tape and I went on adrenaline and was able to play pretty well,” Mason said. “They have a great homecourt advantage, and to get a road win like this will prepare us for conference.”