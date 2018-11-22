Baylor coach Scott Drew’s basketball teams have a history of performing at a high level in regular season tournaments, and they don’t want to end that tradition now.
The Bears will try to win a November tournament for the third straight year in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.
Baylor will open with Mississippi at 8:30 p.m. Friday while Cincinnati faces George Mason at 6 p.m. Friday’s winners will play in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday while the losers will play at 3 p.m.
With one more win, Drew will earn his 300th in his 16th season at Baylor. Baylor won the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at Paradise Island, Bahamas, in 2016 before capturing the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City last year.
“Knock on wood, we can hopefully carry that over,” Drew said. “I think the past teams, we’ve had so many returning players who have had success in tournaments that they just knew what was expected and how to handle things. In tournaments, they’re usually in nice places, and the biggest thing is being able to focus and concentrate on it being a business trip rather than a vacation. Teams that are able to do that are usually more successful in those tournaments.”
This will be Baylor’s first trip away from the Ferrell Center this year after a 3-1 start. Following a 72-69 season-opening loss to Texas Southern, the Bears beat Southern, Prairie View A&M and Nicholls State by double-digit margins.
Baylor showed a lot more chemistry in its 81-54 thrashing of Nicholls State on Nov. 16 as Yale graduate transfer point guard Makai Mason played for the first time this season after an ankle injury. Mason hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and most importantly passed the ball to the right places to set up teammates.
“It definitely helps to have a guy who knows what to expect and can basically come out there and help me with the younger guys when things go really bad or really good to keep level headed,” said Baylor senior guard King McClure. “He’s another voice. Everybody looks up to him and really respects him.”
Mississippi (2-1) will be a big step up in competition for the Bears. The Rebels have a 90-64 win over Western Michigan and a 75-55 win over Nicholls State on their resume while they’ve dropped an 83-76 decision to Butler.
McClure believes the Bears’ younger players are ready to play stronger teams that are similar to the ones they’ll see in the Big 12.
“I think this tournament will definitely show them how this season is going to be,” McClure said. “The Big 12 is hard. The people we’ve played are not really Big 12 high major schools, Power 5 schools. So this is going to give them a preview of what we’re about to see the rest of the season. It will also be a confidence booster for them, and I think it’s going to be huge for the new guys to see this level.”
Leading the Rebels is guard Terence Davis, who is averaging 20.3 points and has nailed 10 of 17 3-pointers. The 6-4 senior is a versatile player who has averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 blocks in the first three games.
“Usually if you’re an all-conference performer in a Power 5 league, you’re pretty good,” Drew said. “He’s one of those guys that can really score from distance, from 3, and yet really strong and physical and quick and can get to the rhythm. Somebody with senior experience and somebody that physically it’s a tough matchup, because smaller guards he overpowers and bigger guys he’s quicker than.”
Mississippi guard Tyree Breein is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 assists while guard Devontae Shuler is averaging 8.7 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds.
The Bears feature four players producing double-figure scoring as guard Devonte Bandoo is averaging 14.5 points, McClure 14.3, forward Tristan Clark 13.8 and Mason 11.0. Forward Mark Vital leads the Bears with 7.3 rebounds per game, while Clark is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.
In the win over Nicholls State, freshman forward Matthew Mayer scored 18 points while draining three of six 3-pointers and seven of 12 shots overall. It was a big improvement over his first three games when he hit just five of 21 shots.
“He’s normally a good shooter and scorer, and obviously he’s relaxed more,” Drew said. “But I think defensively it was by far and away his best game. That’s a big thing. You’re going to miss shots, that comes and goes. But taking the right shots and defending, that gives you a chance.”
In Friday’s other game, Cincinnati (3-1) is led by Jarron Cumberland with 18.3 points per game, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range. George Mason (2-3) is headed by Justin Kier with 12.2 points per game and Jaire Grayer with a 12-point average.
The Bears will play on back to back days for the first time this season, but Clark believes they’re ready for the grind.
“I don’t think it’s going to be that much different,” Clark said. “The competition level obviously is going to be different, playing physical guys and guys who have been at that level for a couple of years. I just feel we have a lot of competitive guys on the team, so they’ll face the challenge and be ready for it.”