Baylor vs. Southern
Tipoff: 5 p.m., Ferrell Center
TV: Fox Sports Southwest (find channel: wacotrib.com/tv)
Radio: ESPN Central Texas
Records: BU 0-1, Southern 0-1
Scouting report: The Bears will get their second shot at a SWAC team after a season-opening 72-69 loss to Texas Southern on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor let a 17-point second-half lead get away to suffer its first loss against a SWAC team after going 56-0 all-time. The Bears will need to improve their free throw shooting after hitting three of 11. Defense was an issue in the second half as Texas Southern hit 63 percent including six of 11 3-pointers. Southern opened the season with an 82-62 loss to Alabama on Tuesday in Tuscaloosa. The Jaguars shot 38.2 percent while hitting three of 17 3-pointers. Eddie Reese hit three of five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points while Aaron Ray scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.