Dain Dainja, a center from Park Center (Minn.) High School, verbally committed to the Baylor men’s basketball team Saturday night.
The 6-8, 230-pound Dainja is the No. 41 nationally-ranked recruit in the 2020 class by 247Sports. The four-star recruit chose Baylor over numerous schools, including Florida, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Kansas State, West Virginia and Iowa State.
Dainja is the second four-star recruit to commit to Baylor in the last two weeks following Katy Morton Ranch point guard L.J. Cryer.