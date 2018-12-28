Baylor vs. New Orleans
Tipoff: 5 p.m., Saturday at Ferrell Center
TV: Fox Sports Southwest-Plus
Radio: ESPN Central Texas
Records: BU 7-4, NO 5-5
Series: First meeting
Scouting Report: The Bears hope to build off their 57-47 win over Oregon on Dec. 21 in their final game before opening Big 12 against TCU on Jan. 5 in Fort Worth. Baylor’s offense is led by guard Makai Mason with 14.1 points per game, forward Tristan Clark with 14.0 and guard King McClure with 11.1. Clark leads the nation with a 76.8 field goal percentage while averaging six rebounds and 2.6 blocks. Forward Mark Vital is Baylor’s top rebounder with 8.3 per game. New Orleans dropped a 99-57 decision at Pittsburgh in its last game on Dec. 20. The Privateers are led by guard Ezekiel Charles with 11.2 points per game and forward Scott Plaisance with 10 points per game.