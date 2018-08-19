Baylor has added four-star guard Jared Butler from Reserve, La., to this year’s men’s basketball roster after he received his release from Alabama.
However, the Bears will be without senior guard Jake Lindsey in the 2018-19 season as he undergoes rehabilitation following hip surgery this summer. Lindsey, who averaged 4.5 points and 3.4 assists last season, is eligible to redshirt.
Since Butler had enrolled at Alabama this summer, he will have to apply to the NCAA for a waiver to play this season for the Bears.
“Our staff built a great relationship with Jared and his family during his recruitment, and we know he’s a great fit for our program,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s an explosive guard with the ability to create for his teammates and score from all over the court, but more importantly, he’s a high character young man who will be a terrific teammate. We can’t wait to welcome him to the Baylor family.”
The 6-3, 185-pound Butler is a top 100 national recruit who is ranked No 75 by Scout.com and No. 88 by ESPN.com.
Butler was a three-year letterman and two-time all-state selection for coach Timmy Byrd at Riverside Academy in Reserve, the same Louisiana hometown as former Baylor power forward Rico Gathers and guard Tweety Carter.
Butler earned first team all-state honors after averaging 27.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 3.0 steals to lead the Rebels to a 33-2 record as a senior in 2017-18.
As a junior, Butler averaged 20.4 points and 6.7 assists on his way to first-team all-state recognition from the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.
Baylor will open the 2018-19 season with four consecutive home games, beginning Nov. 6 against Texas Southern, followed by Southern on Nov. 10, Prairie View A&M on Nov. 12, and Nicholls State on Nov 16.
The Bears then travel to the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., to take on Ole Miss on Nov. 23 and either Cincinnati or George Mason on Nov. 24.
Baylor also has marquee nonconference road games against Wichita State on Dec. 1 and Arizona on Dec. 15. The Bears host SFA on Dec. 18, Oregon on Dec. 21, and Alabama in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 26. The Big 12 hasn’t yet released its schedule.