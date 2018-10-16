Former Baylor basketball player Matt Sayman will be the featured speaker at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip-Off Luncheon on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Sayman played guard for the Bears from 2000-2004 and later wrote “The Leftovers” which chronicled the players who remained with the basketball program on coach Scott Drew’s first team in 2003-04 following the fallout from the Dave Bliss era.
Sayman is now the basketball coach at Grapevine Faith Christian School.
In addition to Sayman, Drew, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, McLennan Community College men’s coach Kevin Gill and MCC women’s coach Ricky Rhodes will speak about their upcoming basketball seasons.