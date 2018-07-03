Tommy Bowman wasn’t just a standout basketball player, though he was that. He was also a trailblazer, a pioneer.
Add this label to the list – Hall of Famer.
Bowman, the first black basketball recruit at Baylor, has been selected for the 2019 class of the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame, as Baylor’s representative. He is joined in the class by former Arkansas football All-American Steve Atwater, ex-University of Texas baseball star Brooks Kieschnick, Texas A&M football and track legend Curtis Dickey, former TCU and NBA basketball forward Kurt Thomas, Texas Tech all-conference quarterback Joe Barnes, SMU basketball’s Denny Holman, former Rice track and field coach Victor Lopez, and former Houston basketball All-American Larry Micheaux of the Phi Slama Jama teams.
Bowman broke the color line at Baylor in 1966. Then-BU assistant coach Carroll Dawson encountered a gas station attendant in East Texas who informed Dawson about Bowman, then a standout player in Athens, Texas. “You looking for basketball players? We’ve got the best one in the state right here in Athens,” said Granville Crayton, the station attendant, recalled Dawson.
So Dawson and head coach Bill Menefee checked out the claim, and ended up signing Bowman as one of the SWC’s first black players. Bowman averaged 13.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over the course of his career for Baylor, and totaled 24 double-doubles.
“All I can say is that God moves in mysterious ways,” Bowman told the Tribune-Herald in 2006. “It was a blessing that I got to even go to Baylor. When I played, I had no problems whatsoever with my teammates because they accepted me and protected me. If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
The rest of the Hall of Fame class does not lack for significant impact, either. Atwater was a three-time All-SWC safety for the Razorbacks before going on to make eight Pro Bowls and win two Super Bowl championships for the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Kieschnick is the only college baseball player ever to win the Dick Howser Trophy twice, as a star hitter and pitcher for the Longhorns.
A&M’s Dickey won three NCAA titles in the 60-yard dash, and also excelled in football for the Aggies before going on to play six years in the NFL. A Houston native, Micheaux played on Guy Lewis’ Cougar teams that reached three Final Fours in the 1980s.
Holman was the SWC Basketball Player of the Year for SMU in 1967, and played briefly in the ABA for the Dallas Chaparrals. Rice’s Lopez served as track coach for 26 years before his retirement in 2005, and has also served on the IAAF Council.
Known for his elusive scrambling, Texas Tech’s Barnes led the Red Raiders to 19 wins in two years as a starter and two bowl appearances. He went on to a 10-year career in the Canadian Football League.
TCU’s Thomas became just the third player in NCAA history to lead the nation in scoring and rebounding in 1994-95, joining Loyola Marymount’s Hank Gathers and Wichita State’s Xavier McDaniel. Thomas went on to forge an 18-year career in the NBA.
The SWC induction ceremony and luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at TCU’s Brown-Lupton University Union.
The Southwest Conference Hall of Fame is one of four different Halls of Fame housed at Waco’s Texas Sports Hall of Fame museum, including the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.