This past Thursday afternoon, a thick stack of carpet samples sat piled outside of Mack Rhoades’ office.
The fuzzy scraps were remnants from a recent redesign of Rhoades’ office, a face-lift that included a fresh coat of paint in addition to the new carpeting. On this day, the room itself remained yet unfinished, with boxes scattered here and there, and a row of empty shelves still awaiting the return of their occupants.
In a way, the office perfectly reflects Rhoades’ tenure as Baylor’s director of athletics – ever changing, always evolving. As Rhoades moves past his two-year anniversary at Baylor – he was hired on July 13, 2016, and introduced at that year’s Big 12 football media days – he refuses to sit still. The past two years have unfolded in whirlwind fashion, but the workload hasn’t receded.
Rhoades is a fastidious man who pays attention to detail. Before posing for a photo to accompany this story, he returned to office to switch out his lapel pin, remarking that he liked the look of the second one better.
But he’s also a big-picture guy. He carries a vision of where Baylor needs to be five years down the road. He believes policies are only as effective as the people carrying them out, and as such his first mission when he arrived in Waco two years ago was to start getting to know the people within the athletic department.
“I want to say survive (was my first goal), but that’s probably not a good answer,” Rhoades said, laughing. “I think the first thing we wanted to accomplish was just to listen. To listen, and to get to know people, establish relationships.”
So after joining Baylor from the University of Missouri, where he spent a frenetic year as AD, Rhoades made it his mission to conduct a one-on-one meeting with every BU athletic department employee. It was kind of a daunting task, given that the department currently employs around 225 people, not including student workers.
But Rhoades got it done, so to speak. Recent personnel additions mean the meetings are ever-ongoing, but he finds them vital to building relationships.
“I still have some more to complete. We’re trying to do that right now, as we speak,” he said. “That was a lot of fun. The meetings were interesting, there was laughter, there were tears. And it was just a great way to learn about our people, but also learn about our athletic department.”
Rhoades also sought assurance that everyone was rowing in the same direction. So, in addition to the individual conferences, he also met with different departments as well as the entire BU athletic staff as a whole. It was at that meeting where he introduced a phrase that would serve as a tentpole for his overarching mission, that of “building champions for life.”
“We gathered everyone around, the entire staff, and said, ‘What is it that we do?’ Right?” Rhoades said. “Yeah, we have some people that deal with compliance, some people that deal with fundraising and tickets and coaches. At the end of the day, we’re all responsible for preparing champions for life and our four pillars of academic achievement, athletic success, character formation and spiritual growth.”
The summer of 2016 was a tumultuous period of upheaval at Baylor. Rhoades showed up in Waco on the heels of a months-long external investigation into the university’s handling of sexual assault cases within the student population. The fallout from that probe led to the dismissals of Baylor President Ken Starr and head football coach Art Briles and the probation and ultimate resignation of Ian McCaw, Rhoades’ predecessor as AD.
Rhoades said he came to Baylor because he felt a calling from God. But those first six months delivered perpetual tests of faith. The Pepper Hamilton law firm that Baylor hired to conduct the external investigation announced 105 recommendations for the university to take to reach Title IX compliance. Twenty of the 105 recommendations dealt specifically with the athletic department.
“We were the first of anyone on our campus to complete those,” Rhoades said. “I really believe we completed them at a high level. Once you complete, once you implement, then you have to sustain. So I think we’re in the process of doing that. You can never rest on any of that, right? We always have to be mindful of how do we get better, what are our best practices. So that’s something that is going to continue to evolve.”
Baylor was still under the specter of heavy media attention during that time. Rhoades and Baylor’s interim football coach Jim Grobe were sometimes asked questions about incidents that happened long before their arrival in Waco. That football season they became one another’s personal support system.
Asked about Grobe, Rhoades said, “Wow. I love him. That first three to five months, there were days where it wasn’t very easy. I think we were there for each other. I think there were days where we were probably in each other’s office three or four times a day. Just in a very, very short time we developed what I would call a special relationship.
“I love that man. He is as good a person as there is, and hopefully five years from now when we look back, people understand and appreciate what he did.”
But Grobe was just a pinch-hitter. So was David Garland, Baylor’s interim president at the time. Rhoades considers the relationship between an athletic director and the school president to be vitally important to the success of an athletic department, and he views the AD-head football coach tag team in much the same way.
In December 2016, Rhoades hired then-41-year-old Matt Rhule away from Temple as Baylor’s next football coach. He knew Rhule from going up against him when he was the AD at the University of Houston, and he always came away impressed with the coach’s seemingly innate ability to handle adversity.
No doubt Baylor had adversity in spades.
“It’s easy to provide great relationships through good times, right? But to provide great leadership through adversity, through people taking shots at you, when people don’t believe in you, I just knew that he would be that perfect person,” Rhoades said. “I think the other piece is seeing what he did at Temple, he’s as good as anybody I’ve been around in terms of developing young people. Really challenging them, really holding them accountable in everything.”
Beset by injuries and forced to embrace a youth movement, Rhule’s Bears went 1-11 in his debut 2017 season. That’s not where they want to be, but Rhoades isn’t worried.
“We’re 10, 15 minutes into this interview and we haven’t talked about winning,” Rhoades said. “That’s really important. We have to win. I believe we will. But I believe we will and will be able to sustain it because of the things that we’re doing off the field. I just felt like that he’s as good as anybody I’ve been around in terms of handling all the off the field things.”
For his part, Rhule contends that Rhoades is “running as fine an athletic department as there is in college football.”
Last year, the other administrative piece of the puzzle fell into place, as Baylor hired Dr. Linda Livingstone as its 15th president in April 2017. Rhoades said he had been praying that the school would hire someone with whom he could work well, knowing that Garland was in a temporary situation. He believes Livingstone is the answer to that prayer.
“She’s my boss, right, so I’ve got to say (nice things),” said Rhoades, unveiling a devilish smile. “No, really, it’s genuine. I came here because I really believe God called me to be here. I really believe that God called Matt Rhule to be here, and I think if you talk to him he’d tell you that, right? Because in some ways it made no sense for me to come or for Matt to come. And I really believe that about Dr. Livingstone. When you talk about the perfect person for the challenge, for the job, for Baylor, she’s it. … She is a home run.”
Rhoades has hired an array of athletic administrators over the past two years, targeting specific areas that he felt needed addressing. He brought in Kenny Boyd from the University of North Carolina in July 2017 to oversee the department’s health and wellness components. He recruited Dr. Monique Marsh-Bell from Baylor’s Counseling Center to join the athletic department as the director of mental health services. He hired Marcus Sedberry from the University of Arkansas to create a curriculum for Baylor’s athletes in hopes of developing community leaders.
In May, Matt Knoll unexpectedly resigned after a long and successful run as Baylor’s men’s tennis coach that included the school’s first team national championship in 2004. But Rhoades managed to make what ATP pro John Isner called “the absolute best hire in the college tennis world” when he brought in former Virginia head coach Brian Boland, winner of four national titles.
While acknowledging that Baylor is blessed with a number of top-notch athletic venues, highlighted by McLane Stadium, Rhoades added that the university can’t afford to be content when it comes to facilities, either. “In today’s world, you’ve got to always improve, always be better,” he said.
A top priority is addressing the Ferrell Center. Rhoades isn’t sure yet whether Baylor’s basketball arena will undergo a renovation or if something new will be built to replace it. But he knows that he’d like to reduce capacity to around 8,000 to “make for a more intimate atmosphere and really focus on fan experience.”
And yet the Ferrell Center is but one of four facility projects Rhoades aims to tackle over the next four years. He also hopes to construct a football operations center that would house all of the football coaching offices and would also include meeting rooms, a weight room, rehab area and sports nutrition zone. A venue to house BU’s acrobatics and tumbling and volleyball teams is in the planning stages, as those teams currently practice in the 80-year-old Marrs McLean Gymnasium.
Finally, once a football center is built, that would open up space in the Simpson Athletic Center, which Rhoades envisions using for additional academic space, like computer labs and study rooms.
It’s a litany of ambitious projects, and it keeps Rhoades’ daily schedule packed. So when he does steal away for a bit of free time, he enjoys spending it with his family – wife Amy and his three college-student daughters Nicolette, Natalie and Noelle.
“With Amy, I say this all the time, when we’ve left an institution, people care more that she’s leaving than whether I’m leaving,” Rhoades said. “Amy loves Waco, and she’s somebody who is really outgoing and fun. Then our three daughters, they’re at the ages where one is here going to school, one’s at Houston and one’s at Missouri.
“Every time we leave an institution, they stay there. I’m not sure what that says about us. But when we’re together, it’s a lot of conversation, it’s good meals, it’s hanging out at the pool, it’s watching a movie. Just enjoying each other’s company. I’m blessed. I’ve got a really unbelievable wife and three really special daughters, which Amy deserves all the credit for that.”
One household task that Rhoades manages to avoid altogether is organizing his sock drawer. Co-workers, coaches and fans have all made sarcastic comments about his tendency to go sockless, a fashion critique he greets with a laugh and a shrug.
“I don’t know that I ever went out and it was intentional in my mind that I wasn’t going to wear socks, but for some reason I’m just not a big sock wearer,” he said. “If I’m wearing a suit, I’ll put on a pair of socks. But other than that – look, it’s Texas, it’s hot, it’s another layer. And it’s 30 seconds I grab back of my life. It’s all about time management.”
Hey, when you’re in charge of overseeing a Power 5 athletic department, every second counts. Rhoades is proud of the policies that Baylor has implemented in his tenure, and he beams when he talks about the school’s “unbelievable” student-athletes.
Two years in, Rhoades says he knows where Baylor is – and, more importantly, where it’s headed.
“I feel like there’s probably not an area in our department that we haven’t done a deep dive into, really have an understanding of what we do well, what we can change, how we can be leaders, how can we be elite,” he said. “We like to use that word in everything we do. We want it to be at an elite level.”