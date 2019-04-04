CONNECTICUT HUSKIES
Coach: Geno Auriemma
Years at school (record): 34 (1,062-138)
Overall (record): 34 (1,062-138)
How they got in: Automatic bid from AAC
Road to the Final Four: Defeated No. 15 Towson, 110-61; defeated No. 10 Buffalo, 84-72; defeated No. 6 UCLA, 69-61; defeated No. 1 Louisville, 80-73.
Projected starting lineup: G Katie Lou Samuelson (18.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.8 apg); G Crystal Dangerfield (13.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 5.8 apg); F Napheesa Collier (21.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.6 apg); F Megan Walker (12.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, .400 3-pt pct); G Christyn Williams (11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg).
Key reserves: F Olivia Nelson-Ododa (4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, .523 fg pct); G Mikayla Coombs (0.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.7 spg).
NCAA Tournament appearances: 31
Longest run: National Champions (1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016.)
Quote to note: “Like, I wouldn’t marry me either. What’s the big deal? I know me better than anybody else knows me. I think it’s crazy. It’s like when you watch a game on TV, a woman’s basketball game, they talk more about the shoes that the coach is wearing. Who gives a damn? Really, c’mon.” – UConn coach Geno Auriemma on the media focusing on the relationships and personalities of the coaches.
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Coach: Muffet McGraw
Years at school (record): 32 (834-233)
Overall (record): 37 (922-274)
How they got in: Automatic bid from ACC.
Road to the Final Four: Defeated No. 16 Bethune-Cookman, 92-50; defeated No. 9 Michigan State, 91-63; defeated No. 4 Texas A&M, 87-80; defeated No. 2 Stanford, 84-68.
Projected starting lineup: G Arike Ogunbowale (21.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.9 apg); G Jackie Young (15.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 5.1 apg); F Jessica Shepard (16.8 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.3 apg); F Brianna Turner (14.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.8 bpg); G Marina Mabrey (12.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.9 apg).
Key reserves: G Abby Prohaska (1.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.8 spg); C Mikayla Vaughn (3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpb, .531 fg pct).
NCAA Tournament appearances: 26
Longest run: National Champions (2001, 2018)
Quote to note: “I think being from Philly, Geno and I have a lot in common. … I could see us being friends, but I could not see us being married. So the answer is no, if he’s proposing.” – Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw on whether or not she and UConn coach Geno Auriemma would be friends if they weren’t rival coaches.
OREGON DUCKS
Coach: Kelly Graves
Years at school (record): 5 (126-51)
Overall (record): 22 (508-213)
How they got in: At-large bid from Pac 12
Road to the Final Four: Defeated No. 15 Portland State, 78-40; No. 10 Defeated Indiana, 91-68; Defeated No. 6 South Dakota State, 63-53; Defeated No. 1 Mississippi State, 88-84.
Projected starting lineup: G Sabrina Ionescu (19.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 8.2 apg); G Maite Cazorla (9.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 4.4 apg); F Satou Sabally (16.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.4 spg); F Ruthy Hebard (16.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 0.9 bpg); F Erin Boley (12.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, .435 3-pt pct).
Key reserves: F Oti Gildon (4.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, .586 fg pct); G Taylor Chavez (4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.6 apg).
NCAA Tournament appearances: 15
Longest run: Elite Eight (2017 and 2018)
Quote to note: “You know what, yeah, (guard Sabrina Ionescu is) a lot like (Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry), how he’s a conductor, is always a threat to make a huge play, make those three-pointers.” – Oregon coach Kelly Graves when asked if his team is the Warriors of women’s college basketball.
BAYLOR LADY BEARS
Coach: Kim Mulkey
Years at school (record): 19 (574-99)
Overall (record): 19 (574-99)
How they got in: Automatic bid from Big 12
Road to the Final Four: Defeated No. 16 Abilene Christian, 95-38; defeated No. 8 California, 102-63; defeated No. 4 South Carolina, 93-68; defeated No. 2 Iowa, 85-53.
Projected starting lineup: G Chloe Jackson (11.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.3 apg); G Juicy Landrum (11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.9 apg); G DiDi Richards (7.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 spg); C Kalani Brown (15.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.7 bpg); F Lauren Cox (12.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.5 bpg).
Key reserves: F NaLyssa Smith (8.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, .534 fg pct); F Queen Egbo (5.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, .91 bpg); G Moon Ursin (4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.5 apg)
NCAA Tournament appearances: 17
Longest run: National Champions, 2005 and 2012
Quote to note: “Usually type A personality coaches butt heads from what we do for a living. You know, it’s the nature of the successful coaches, not just in women’s basketball. You can go to pro football. You know, it may come across as personal sometimes, but honestly if we weren’t doing what we’re doing, we’d all be best friends. I really believe that.” – Baylor coach Kim Mulkey on the friction between women’s basketball coaches.
— Chad Conine