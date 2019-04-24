A pair of former Baylor Lady Bears swapped places on Monday as the L.A. Sparks traded Odyssey Sims to the Minnesota Lynx for Alexis Jones.
Sims, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 2014 by the Tulsa shock, played the last two seasons in Los Angeles and was a member of the Sparks when they faced Minnesota in the WNBA Finals in 2017. Jones was drafted No. 12 overall by the Lynx in 2017.
Both players are in Baylor’s career top 10 in 3-pointers made.
Jones will be joining fellow Lady Bear alum Kalani Brown in L.A. after Brown was drafted No. 7 overall by the Sparks earlier this month.