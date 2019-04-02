All season long, the mantra has followed them, imprinted on a band around the Baylor Lady Bears’ wrists. Together to Tampa – #TTT.
Now that they’ve finalized their Tampa travel plans, it seems as good a time as ever to edit that message. A couple of fans holding a sign in Tuesday’s sendoff party crowd had it right. Now the alliterative idea is this: “Take the Title.”
“Everybody has been so focused all year, we’re focused on this one goal and we finally got here,” said junior forward Lauren Cox, the Most Outstanding Player of the Greensboro (N.C.) Regional. “Now we’re focused on winning the whole thing.”
The way they’re playing, it’s more than a reasonable goal. The top-ranked, top-seeded Lady Bears (35-1) have steamrolled their four NCAA tournament foes thus far by an average of 38.3 points to carve out their place in the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa. Baylor will meet seventh-ranked and second-seeded Oregon in Friday’s national semifinals at 5 p.m. Central time.
If the Lady Bears down the Ducks, they’ll move on to Sunday’s 5 p.m. national championship game to face the Connecticut-Notre Dame winner.
It was a quick turnaround for the Baylor team, which landed in Waco at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday after defeating Iowa, 85-53, for the regional title in Greensboro, North Carolina. By 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they were already on board another plane bound for Tampa.
Around 200 fans, along with the Baylor cheer squad and band, gathered outside the team’s practice facility on Tuesday afternoon to send them away in style. Among the group was City of Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, who wished the team well and said that he’d hopefully see them on Sunday.
“The entire City of Waco is behind you,” Deaver said. “We’re excited, you guys have made us so proud. You continue to make us proud with the way you play and the way you carry yourselves. I’ve got to ask you a favor – I’m not going to be able to be there Friday night for the game. But I’m coming Sunday, so I need you guys to take care of Oregon so I can come watch you guys cut the nets down one more time.”
If their whirlwind travel schedule had made them road-weary, the Lady Bears didn’t show it. They still mustered plenty of smiles and energy to party with their fans, posing for photos and delivering dozens of high-fives.
“I’m just happy to be a part of this team right now, because without them I wouldn’t even be here. The feeling is still overwhelming,” said senior center Kalani Brown.
Added Cox, “We’re still super-excited, ready to get to Tampa and start playing again.”
The Final Four trip marks the fourth in Lady Bears program history, but the first for any of Baylor’s current players. Senior guard Chloe Jackson, who transferred in from LSU, expressed gratefulness for the chance to be a Lady Bear and cap off her college career the right way.
“It’s an absolute blessing,” Jackson said. “All the goals I set to accomplish, we’ve done it. We still can win another one. That’s our main goal, staying focused, and I just can’t wait to get to Tampa.”
DiDi Richards, the sophomore guard who acts as the team’s emotional barometer and go-to interview subject, bopped around with an ear-to-ear grin. Richards is never really at a loss for words, but on this occasion, she had to dig deep to find the right adjectives to truly capture the team’s mood.
“We’re hoping to take all this adrenaline to the Final Four,” Richards told the crowd. “Thank y’all for coming out – I have nothing really to say, just so excited. Let’s do this thing.”
Bear Facts: Baylor’ Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox picked up their second All-America honor apiece on Tuesday, as they were recognized by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Brown, who averages 15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, was named as a second-team selection, while Cox, who puts up 12.9 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 blocks per night, made the third team.
Both had received AP All-America honors the day before.