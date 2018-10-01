Baylor women’s basketball, in association with the Tip Off Club, will play host to Lady Bears fans and prospective Tip-Off Club members at the Welcome Back Dinner Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
The event is open to the public with admission a salad, vegetable dish or dessert. Chicken tenders, gravy, rolls and iced tea will be furnished.
Head coach Kim Mulkey, the staff and the players will be there as Mulkey will preview the 2018-19 season and introduce Baylor’s No. 1 recruiting class that features five freshmen and a graduate transfer from LSU in Chloe Jackson.
Tip-Off Club membership forms and opportunities for season-ticket purchases will be available.