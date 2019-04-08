A little more than 12 hours after landing in Waco, the Baylor women’s basketball team strolled back onto their old, familiar Ferrell Center floor – this time as national champions.
If they looked a little tired, well, they’d earned it. “It’s a good tired,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.
After 40 games, four different net-trimming ceremonies, thousands of miles of air travel, and 39 wins, including six of the biggest of their lives, the Lady Bears had earned the right for a long nap. The last of those wins came on Sunday night in Tampa, Fla., as Baylor held off Notre Dame, 82-81, to capture the program’s third national title.
On Monday afternoon, more than 2,000 Baylor fans gathered at the Ferrell Center to celebrate that achievement with the team. And the Lady Bears lapped up the love, and gave it right back to the crowd.
“The fan presence in Tampa was phenomenal,” Mulkey said. “They were great, they were loud, they were proud. I don’t know who cried more, me or the fans. I’m so grateful that y’all came out today, because it means something to this community. Women’s basketball means something to this community.”
Mulkey joins the late Pat Summitt of Tennessee and Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma as the only women’s head coaches to win at least three NCAA titles. But for the players themselves, it was their first experience as a national champ, and they used words like “amazing” and “unbelievable” and “a blessing” to describe a successful end to their whirlwind journey.
“Holding up the trophy, of course. That was the sweetest part,” said senior post Kalani Brown. “We were overcome with happiness, and a sigh of relief.”
Baylor sophomore DiDi Richards emerged as a de facto team spokesperson this season. The gregarious defensive stopper is a natural ham in front of the cameras, and never seems to be at a loss for words. But Richards said trying to describe the feeling of winning a national title has proven challenging.
“Still can’t put my feelings into words, I’m just excited,” Richards said. “I’m honored to be a part of the winning people that are from here, so I’m happy to say that I was also a champion with the 2005 and 2012 teams.”
As part of Monday’s celebration, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and Baylor President Linda Livingstone offered their congratulations to the Lady Bears. Both thanked the team for the way they’d represented their university with class and dignity.
“Kim, you and your coaching staff are the reason these young women perform the way they do, and carry themselves in the way they do,” Livingstone said. “Thank you for your leadership, and the impact you have on this team, this university. We look forward to what’s ahead for this team. As great as this win was for Baylor, it was great for Waco, it’s great for the state of Texas, it’s great for the Big 12 Conference, and it’s fabulous for women’s basketball.”
Baylor Lady Bears fans at the national title game
Photos by Jose Yau