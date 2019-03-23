Even before tipoff of the No. 1-seeded Baylor Lady Bears’ first-round matchup against Abilene Christian, there appeared a major problem for the Wildcats.
On paper, specifically the sheet of paper that listed the teams’ starting lineups, it was clear the ACU players were going to feel as if they were standing in holes.
Baylor 6-foot-1 guard DiDi Richards, the Lady Bears’ shut-down defender, stands as tall as Abilene Christian center Makayla Mabry. Add Richards’ long wing span to that of Baylor 6-7 center Kalani Brown and 6-4 forward Lauren Cox, and the Wildcats desperately needed way to level the playing field.
They didn’t find it.
“Coming from the Southland (Conference), the posts are normally the tallest on the court,” Abilene Christian guard Breanna Wright said. “We had some length out on the guards as well. I think that we were a little bit timid at first, looking for our open shots (instead of) being shot ready on the catch.”
Not only did Baylor’s long defenders have an impact in holding ACU to 24.6-percent shooting, the Lady Bears also posted an astounding 61-25 advantage in rebounding.
Baylor grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and scored 23 second-chance points, which was 7 more points than ACU scored in the entire first half.
However, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey seemed not to want to rub in her team’s advantage against ACU. In her postgame press conference, she shrugged off the difference on the scoreboard and the state page to her team simply executing the game plan.
“I thought our kids prepared well,” Mulkey said. “We expected everything we saw today.”
Exchanging pleasantries
Abilene Christian coach Julie Goodenough and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey exchanged a hug and a few words following introductions of their teams on Saturday evening.
It was a symbol of the goodwill between the two programs.
“We honestly are huge fans of Baylor and hope they go on and win the national championship,” Goodenough said. “(I) love Kim Mulkey and she does a great job with this program.”
Goodenough and Mulkey said they asked about each other’s kids in pregame.
After Baylor won, 95-38, Mulkey stressed that she hopes ACU appreciates how good a job Goodenough is doing with the Wildcats program.
“She is everything that’s good about women’s basketball,” Mulkey said. “I loved (Goodenough) when she was at Oklahoma State. She’s a family person. Those kids play hard for her. Those kids had a good year, and she’s found in my opinion the place that she should stay until she retires and I just hope and pray that Abilene Christian recognizes that.”
No soup for you, ACU
It didn’t make the box score, it won’t get added to either her steal or blocked shot totals.
But there’s little question that Lauren Cox made the loudest, most resounding defensive play of Saturday’s Baylor win over Abilene Christian.
As ACU tried to throw an inbound pass in the first half, Cox – who was guarding the passer – jumped up and swatted the ball back into the baseline seats, where the California players were watching the game.
So, was that as sweet of any of her 83 blocks on the year?
“We didn’t get the ball back, so maybe not in that aspect of it,” Cox said afterward, cracking a smile. “That felt good. I didn’t think I was going to get it, honestly.”
BU defensive stopper DiDi Richards said that she hoped the poke sent a message to the Golden Bears.
“Hopefully it intimidated them a little bit,” Richards said, before adding under her breath, “Kidding. “
The Lady Bears have grown accustomed to such Spalding-spanking gems from Cox, the two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
“I’m used to it. I didn’t even see it this time,” Baylor post Kalani Brown said. “I just know it was high and it went somewhere. She always likes to cover distance when she (does) that.”
Mulkey: Get your naps in now
Baylor’s crowd of 6,669 for the ACU game marked the fourth-largest attendance of any of the NCAA women’s first-round games. Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said that she could feel the crowd’s energy.
“I thought the atmosphere was outstanding,” Mulkey said. “I thought the crowd was great. They need to come back Monday night, 8 p.m. start from what I’ve been told. So that’s going to hit into the Geritol time for a lot of our fans, so they need to take it, get their naps in, so that they can be back here because, guys, that was special tonight.”