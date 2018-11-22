It’s a gamble either way you look at it.
Try to keep the ball out of the paint, and the Lady Bears will kill you with their mid-range game and perimeter pyrotechnics. Try to limit the guards, and the duo of Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox will devastate you inside.
It’s pretty much a lose-lose either way for opposing defenses. All the while, whoever ends up with the basketball in her hands is a safe bet for head coach Kim Mulkey.
OK, that’s enough gambling puns as the Lady Bears make their way to Las Vegas for the South Point Shootout over the weekend. But in all reality, such wordplay describes the perfect picture of what it looks like for teams to defend fourth-ranked Baylor this season.
A week ago, in a 94-49 win over Southern, the Lady Bears tied the school record with seven different players in double figures. It was the second time this season that’s happened. And this season, for Baylor, is a mere four games long at this point.
In the first half of that contest, the Lady Bears shot 75 percent from the floor. That mark was good enough for second in program history only behind an 80 percent mark against North Carolina A&T in January 2008.
“They’re an outstanding team,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They can kill you on the inside. They have post players that can step up and shoot it. They’re athletic at the guard position. Without a doubt, they’re one of the top teams in the country.”
In the first two games of the season, Baylor put up 110 and 116 points respectively. The second total marked the program’s fifth-highest scoring total. The Lady Bears are sixth nationally averaging 93.8 points per game.
“I think, as you saw, we can score a lot of points,” Mulkey said after the season opening win over Nicholls.
All of those points aren’t coming from one particular place. Four different players are averaging double figures, with four more averaging at least seven points per game. Through four games, four different Lady Bears have led the way in scoring. Brown and Moon Ursin tied for the team high of 13 points against Nicholls, while Brown led the way against Saint Francis with 23. NaLyssa Smith had a breakout game with 16 points at Arizona State, and Honesty Scott-Grayson recorded 15 against Southern.
“It absolutely does,” Mulkey said when asked if the balance of her team helps offensively. “I always say that our leading scorer should be a perimeter player with as much attention as Kalani and Cox get down there. Just hit an open shot.”
Baylor is currently second in the nation with a 60.8 field goal percentage on the season. All but two Lady Bears are shooting better than 50 percent on the year. And those two – Juicy Landrum and Trinity Oliver – have the two lowest field goal attempts. But they’re doing plenty in the minutes they play as Landrum is sharing point guard duties with Chloe Jackson. The Waco native has 22 assists this year, while Oliver has eight dimes to her name.
Overall, Baylor has assisted on 110 of 152 made buckets. That’s a whopping 72.4 percent of BU buckets that come from a Lady Bear assist.