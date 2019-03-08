Conceptually, an honors team could serve a lot of different purposes.
It could spread around congratulations, praising many different people from many different places for a well-played season. Certainly, that’s appropriate in the Big 12 basketball landscape, where the 18-game conference schedule tests everyone’s courage and stamina.
It could be a sort of fantasy team that allows fans to imagine the talent and depth of a combination of the best players from throughout the conference. It could focus on the statistical achievements and the merits that come strictly from the numbers.
This All-Big 12 team, the Tribune-Herald‘s 2019 squad, will attempt to present an honest picture of the conference season that was. The simple fact of the matter is that Baylor dominated the Big 12, so the Lady Bears deserve the lion’s share of the honors.
And so, the first in line is the most dominant player in the conference. Baylor 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown is once again the Trib‘s Big 12 Player of the Year. Brown earned the award for the third-straight year following a regular season in which she reached the 2,000-point and 1,000-rebound career marks on the same night that the Lady Bears clinched the Big 12 title.
However, Brown’s selection as Player of the Year isn’t just a nod to career achievement. The Lady Bear center fought through double teams and an array of other defenses designed to stop her, even if it meant surrendering open shots to her teammates. Through it all, Brown averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds and had virtually identical stats whether it was in the Lady Bears’ ambitious nonconference slate or their grueling Big 12 schedule.
“She is up there with the greatest of greats that’ve played here,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said after her team defeated Oklahoma State on Senior Day at the Ferrell Center last week. “(Brown) could be a three-time All-American — the list goes on. How anybody could think that this kid is not the player of the year in this league — she’s the only All-American in this conference. Everything people do revolves around Kalani Brown offensively and defensively.”
Brown, the only Big 12 player selected as a Naismith Trophy semifinalist earlier this week, had her best game of the season on the biggest stage so far. When Baylor hosted then-No. 1 Connecticut on Jan. 3, Brown scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Lady Bears to a win over the Huskies. Brown’s performance in that win propelled Baylor into the No. 1 ranking, which it has held onto since.
A year ago, the Baylor center averaged 20.1 points and 10.2 rebounds as a junior. She was unstoppable. The slight decrease in her stats this season, though, is more reminiscent of the Lady Bears’ depth and opponents’ priority to stop her than an indication that she slipped at all.
Baylor, which finished last season at No. 2 in the nation, upped its game in 2018-19. That’s hard to do, but Brown helped make it possible.
Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor
The Lady Bears entered this campaign with a fantastic group of veteran players, including Brown, 2018 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Cox, and the dynamic guard duo of Juicy Landrum and DiDi Richards.
They also brought in the nation’s top recruiting class with five heralded freshmen joining the roster.
Mulkey took all of that material and molded it into the No. 1 team in the nation.
Baylor entered the postseason with a 28-1 record after going 18-0 in the Big 12. In doing so, Mulkey led the team to its ninth-consecutive conference crown and its 10th overall (and, oh by the way, a streak of 41-straight regular-season conference wins). For that, the Baylor coach is once again at the head of the class of Big 12 coaches.
Newcomer of the Year: Chloe Jackson, Baylor
The Baylor coach masterfully worked in freshmen with her returning stars as players like Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith provided a spark off the bench. But perhaps Mulkey’s greatest achievement was mentoring a first-year point guard into an efficient court general.
Graduate transfer Chloe Jackson took over running the floor after Alexis Morris was dismissed from the team in September. The move worked as Jackson took to the role and became the Lady Bears’ catalyst on the offensive end.
Jackson averaged 5.7 assists, good for second in the Big 12, and her 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio was fifth best in the conference (the four players ahead of her were all Baylor teammates, who handled the ball less than the point guard).
Perhaps the most impressive part of Jackson’s game, though, was her willingness to take what the opposing defense gave Baylor. When opponents double- and triple-teamed Brown, Jackson didn’t hesitate to shoot. She averaged 11.2 points while shooting 47 percent from the field.
“The point guard is the quarterback of the team,” Brown said prior to the Lady Bears’ Senior Day. “And Chloe came in with such little time to learn everything, and it put a lot of pressure on her with Alexis Morris leaving. So for her to do that in such little time — this has become her team because that’s what a point guard is supposed to do. It’s supposed to be their team.”
Defensive Player of the Year: DiDi Richards, Baylor
Earlier this week, the Big 12 coaches voted Baylor forward Lauren Cox as the conference’s top defensive player for the second-straight season. Certainly, the numbers back that up. Cox led the league with 72 blocks, a highlight stat on the Big 12’s top defensive squad.
However, the Trib’s All-Big 12 squad is making a different choice in picking guard DiDi Richards, the Lady Bears’ defensive stopper, as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Baylor played phenomenal team defense this season, holding opponents to 31-percent shooting (the best in the nation) and 54.3 points per game (No. 8 nationally).
The Lady Bears were able to do that for two reasons: 1) opponents couldn’t get high-percentage shots inside (Brown and Cox combined for 118 blocks) and 2) Richard consistently clamped down on the opponent’s best shooter.
Richards blocked 12 shots and came up with 35 steals, but the stat sheet doesn’t show how many deflections she had, how many charges she took and how many screens she fought through on a nightly basis. No player on Baylor’s team personified its defense more than Richards.
Freshman of the Year: Chrislyn Carr, Texas Tech
Maybe the only thing that kept Baylor from sweeping the awards on this team was its own depth. A few more minutes and a few more shots might have elevated Queen Egbo or NaLyssa Smith to the Freshman of the Year.
But Texas Tech’s Chrislyn Carr’s impact on the conference in her freshman season can’t be denied. The Red Raider freshman finished fifth in the Big 12 in scoring at 17.8 points per game. She had a season-high of 35 against Nevada in December and capped the regular season by scoring 26 versus Oklahoma.
Carr’s fantastic freshman season played a key role in first-year Texas Tech coach Marlene Stollings’ effort to rebuild the Lady Raiders. Texas Tech (13-16, 4-14 Big 12) improved by six games overall and climbed two places to eighth in the conference standings this season.
Sixth Woman of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor
The intent of a “Sixth Man” in basketball is a player who comes off the bench, usually the first reserve in the game, to provide a spark. Smith shined in that role for the Lady Bears this season.
No other team in the Big 12 had a player who could enter the game, replacing an all-conference performer, and keep the squad from missing a beat. Smith, a freshman forward, played just 16 minutes a game, but averaged 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in that time.
By comparison, the Big 12 coaches voted West Virginia’s Kari Niblack as top “Sixth Man.” Niblack posted 9 points and 6.4 rebounds while playing 4.8 more minutes per game than Smith.
The Lady Bears freshman showed her value early on as she played a pivotal role in the team’s win at Arizona State in mid-November. Smith scored 16 points against the Sun Devils, including a pair of layups that put Baylor in the lead in the fourth quarter on the way to a 65-59 victory.