It wasn’t the first time Texas Tech started its big lineup, but it was the first time since the second game of the season that the Lady Raiders trotted out 6-0 Zuri Sanders at the three, 6-5 Brittany Brewer at the four and 6-6 Erin DeGrate at the five when Baylor went to Lubbock to open its Big 12 slate.
Nearly a month later, Texas Tech has started that big lineup its last two games as the Lady Bears prepare to make their way to Waco to take on the No. 1 team in the nation that boasts a big lineup of its own.
The 6-7 center Kalani Brown stays inside, while 6-2 NaLyssa Smith fills in at the four and 6-4 Lauren Cox pops out to the three. Many teams haven’t been able to find an answer when the Lady Bears go big. And it was that lineup that Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said was the difference maker down the stretch in Baylor’s 15-point win over the Wildcats despite trailing by one in the third quarter.
“They’re big and physical,” Brown said. “We also have a big lineup. We match up well with them as they get bigger. … Lauren Cox can shoot the 3 and be a big threat inside. We’ve got a lot of things (for opponents) to worry about in one lineup.”
Big 12 standings
Baylor is the lone undefeated team left in the conference and sits atop the standings with an 8-0 record. Texas Tech is at the bottom with a 1-8 record. However, with the exceptions of a 17-point loss to Baylor (73-56) and a 39-point loss to Iowa State (105-66), the Lady Raiders have dropped their other six league games by a total of 36 points – Oklahoma (61-66), Oklahoma State (57-65), TCU (70-78), Kansas State (62-66), West Virginia (65-68) and Texas (72-78).
“Don’t look at their record,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “New coach, new philosophy, new energy, new players.”
Point guard play
Texas Tech’s Chrislyn Carr has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week four different times this season. Carr has scored a team-high 19 or more points in seven of Texas Tech’s nine Big 12 games. She was held to 14 points against Kansas State and Iowa State.
On the season, the freshman averages 19.4 points per game as she takes nearly 30 percent of the Lady Raiders’ shots. Against Baylor, Carr put up 29 of Texas Tech’s 40 shots.
“She just shoots it,” Baylor senior Chloe Jackson said. “You can’t put your hand down for a second because the next thing you know, you blink and she’s already put up a shot. She’s quick. She likes to take the pull-up 3 off the screen. She can get to the basket, too. She’s fearless going in there.”
Stuffed schedule
Including Baylor’s contest against Texas Tech on Saturday, the Lady Bears will have played four games in 11 days, dating back to hosting Iowa State on Jan. 23.
“I’d love to play a lot more players ever time we play, but the game doesn’t always dictate that,” Mulkey said. “We’ve played these kinds of quick turnarounds (this season).”
Series history
This is the first time since Jan. 20, 2013 that the Lady Raiders have faced a top-ranked opponent. This is also the first time since March 4, 2013 that Baylor has played a regular season game inside the Ferrell Center as the No. 1 team in the nation.
Texas Tech’s last contest against a No. 1 team came against Baylor, and the Lady Raiders fell, 90-60, in Lubbock.
Texas Tech leads the overall series, 47-43, but Baylor has strung together 17-straight wins. The Lady Raiders last topped Baylor Feb. 2011 (56-45) in Lubbock and last won in Waco in Feb. 2004 (62-59).