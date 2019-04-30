The Baylor women’s basketball team’s national championship recognition tour will continue with a trip to the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday.
The Lady Bears, who defeated Notre Dame 82-81 for the program’s third national title on April 7, visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Baylor will attend a reception with Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and members of the Texas Legislature beginning at 9 a.m. at the Texas Speaker’s Lounge.
The Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate will then host back-to-back ceremonies with 10 players and coach Kim Mulkey getting recognition on the House Floor beginning at 10 a.m.