From the moment the Baylor Lady Bears took the floor inside the Ferrell Center for the first time in almost a month, the thousands of grade-school students in attendance for “I’m Going to College Day” waved their green and gold pom poms in the stands and noisily cheered the team’s arrival.
The cheers grew even louder when third-ranked Baylor made a bucket. On Wednesday afternoon, that happened often as the Lady Bears topped Morehead State, 96-58.
“I want to give a shout-out to all the teachers out there,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Teachers and police officers don’t get enough respect. For those guys to bring children, as many that were brought to the arena today, knowing they had to feed them, keep them all in a group together, that was impressive.
“I want every one of them to know how much the Lady Bears appreciate what they do. It doesn’t happen without teachers.”
Baylor, which leads the country with a 55.9 field goal percentage, finished shooting 54.4 percent from the floor with 60 points coming from the paint.
Senior Kalani Brown led the Lady Bears with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor.
“The first one (I missed), we ran a play and I specifically told DiDi (Richards) not to throw it because I had three people surrounding me,” the senior said with a grin. “I told her to shoot it, but she threw it (to me) anyway. They don’t ever listen to me, so I got caught up, kind of threw (the ball) up and was able to get my own rebound and put it back in.”
As Brown went on to talk about the only other shot she missed on the afternoon, she smiled as she pulled the neck of her shirt up to her face with her left hand when she said, “The second one, I don’t know, I think I just missed it.”
Junior Juicy Landrum followed Brown with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, while Lauren Cox added 12 points. Freshmen NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo each added 10 points.
All but eight of the Lady Bears’ buckets were assisted, as Baylor, which also leads the nation with 24.3 assists per game, dished out 29 dimes, led by Chloe Jackson with six.
“I actually didn’t know we had that many assists, but that’s great,” Jackson said. “We’ve been doing pretty well moving the ball in practice. Obviously that’s going to lead to good offensive play in games. Then everybody’s just making shots, which is good.”
In the first quarter alone, Baylor had 11 assists to only one turnover as the Lady Bears went up 32-16.
“I complimented them at the end of the first quarter on things that are important that will help you win championships, and that was our assist-to-turnover ratio,” Mulkey said. “At that point, it was 11-to-1 and I started subbing and then we had eight turnovers in a row. So I just played rotating chairs; if she turns it over, she comes out. I think it’s a great teaching moment.
“They may not like it, but if I don’t get their attention we’ll continue to have those turnovers in big games. Then it cleaned up and got a little bit better in the second half.”
Defensively, Baylor was tasked with taking on a Morehead State team that came into Wednesday’s contest ranked third in the country with 89.3 points per game. The Lady Bears held the visitors to 58 points on 31.3 percent shooting from the floor.
“We like to attack the basket a lot,” Morehead State head coach Greg Todd said. “Attacking the basket, you’re letting their big players sit in there. We had to shoot more 3’s, but we shot the 3-ball pretty well overall. And we took pretty good care of the ball. We couldn’t play the brace we wanted to play. They’re just too long. We like to get up shots a little quicker, but we knew that would hurt us overall.”
Up next for the Lady Bears is a road trip to No. 11 Stanford on Saturday, a game that will tip at 2 p.m. Central.
“It will be a good matchup,” Jackson said. “We’re both talented teams, both top-10. It will be good competition. We play UConn after that. All the teams that we’ve played will prepare us come tournament time. I think that’s the key.”