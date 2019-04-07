TAMPA, Fla. – When Lauren Cox hit the floor and didn’t bounce up, it was as if all the air went out of Amalie Arena on Sunday evening.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey crossed the court to Notre Dame’s basket and leaned over the 6-foot-4 forward. A few minutes went by and it was apparent it wasn’t something Cox was going to be able to shake off in just a few minutes. Baylor was going to have to play the final 11:22 of the national championship game without one of its best players.
Eventually, Cox left the court in a wheel chair on the opposite end of the arena from the Baylor bench.
“I was just so disappointed,” Cox said. “I wanted to be back out there. I hate not being able to be on the court. I was really frustrated. I was happy I was able to come back out here and cheer on my team.”
When Cox reappeared on the Baylor bench midway through the fourth quarter, she was supported by crutches. All she could do was watch her teammates, cheer and do some coaching.
It could have been a very bad night. But then Chloe Jackson made the game-winning shot with 3.9 seconds left and the Lady Bears held on.
As soon as the game was over, Baylor center Kalani Brown went to Cox at the Baylor bench and the two shared a big hug.
“She was just saying we did this for you, we finally did it,” Cox said about the conversation with Brown. “I was super emotional. But I’m so proud of her and her career at Baylor.”
Jackson takes center stage
The Lady Bears’ star attractions, the players TV broadcasts and national media have focused on, have been 6-foot-7 center Brown and 6-4 forward Cox.
But the somewhat unsung hero, graduate transfer point guard Jackson, shined as she led Baylor to its third national championship on Sunday night.
Jackson, who scored 26 points and dished out five assists, was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. She made the all-tournament team along with Brown and Cox.
In the locker room after the game, Jackson held court in the middle of a forest of TV cameras.
But her teammates have known for a while how important their point guard has been to this season.
“(Jackson) came here to win a championship and that’s exactly what she did,” Cox said. “She’s a big part of our success this year.”
Class is on for Monday
Shortly after Baylor’s victory on Sunday evening, university president Dr. Linda Livingstone sent out a school-wide email congratulating the Lady Bears and also stating that classes would be held as scheduled on Monday.
However, Baylor will have a special opportunity to celebrate the Lady Bears on a school holiday on Tuesday — the annual Dia del Oso celebration.