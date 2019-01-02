On Thursday night, two of the most successful coaches in women’s basketball history face off as No. 8 Baylor hosts No. 1 Connecticut. Huskies coach Geno Auriemma and Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey are the top two winningest active coaches by percentage, as Auriemma has won 88.4 percent (1,038-136) of his games and Mulkey has won 84.7 percent (548-99) as a head coach.
“I’ve always respected and appreciated what he’s done for the game,” Mulkey said. “In this profession, people have opinions of you from afar that may or may not be justified. He’s always treated me and spoken highly of me and treated me with respect. The feeling is mutual. How can you not respect someone that’s won that much?
“We’re all dinosaurs. ... Keep winning is what those dinosaurs keep doing. They just keep winning. I say dinosaurs with the respect of how long you’ve been coaching in the new generation of people, kids and social media. The dinosaurs don’t change. The Nick Sabans don’t change, do they? They just keep winning.”
Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s coaching matchup:
GENO AURIEMMA
• 2006 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
• Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
• Eight-time Naismith National Coach of the Year
• Nine-time AP National Coach of the Year
• Seven-time WBCA National Coach of the Year
• 14-time Conference Coach of the Year
• 11 NCAA Championships at UConn
• Head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team (2009-16)
• Three Olympic gold medals
KIM MULKEY
• Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
• 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalist
• 2012 WBCA, Naismith, AP, USBWA National Coach of the Year
• Six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year
• 2 NCAA Championships at Baylor
• Gold medalist on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team
• Only basketball coach to win a national championship as a head coach, assistant coach and player
• 2009 Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductee
• 2011 USBWA National Coach of the Year