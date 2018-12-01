Kim Mulkey
• 2000 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
• 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalist
Playing highlights
• Two-time national champion at Louisiana Tech (1981 AIAW, 1982 NCAA)
USA Basketball
• Olympic gold medalist (1984)
• Gold medalist at 2983 Pan American games
Coaching highlights
• Only basketball coach to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and a head coach
• National championships in 2005 and 2012
• 9 Big 12 regular season championships
• No. 2 winningest active Division I head coaches in winning percentage (.848)
• 17 NCAA tournament appearances at Baylor
• 18 20-win seasons
Dawn Staley
• 2012 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
• 2013 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Playing highlights
• Honda-Broderick Cup Award for Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year (1991)
• Kodak All-American at Virginia (1990, 1991, 1992)
• Five-time WNBA All-Star (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006)
USA Basketball
• Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004)
• Flag bearer for U.S. in Olympic Games Opening Ceremony (2004)
• Senior National Team Head coach (2017-2020)
• National coach of the year (2018)
Coaching highlights
• 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, seven at South Carolina
• 2017 NCAA National Champion
• 13 20-win seasons
• 5 regular-season conference titles
• 3-time Naismith National Coach of the Year finalist
• 13 20-win seasons