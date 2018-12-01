Kim Mulkey

• 2000 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

• 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalist

Playing highlights

• Two-time national champion at Louisiana Tech (1981 AIAW, 1982 NCAA)

USA Basketball

• Olympic gold medalist (1984)

• Gold medalist at 2983 Pan American games

Coaching highlights

• Only basketball coach to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and a head coach

• National championships in 2005 and 2012

• 9 Big 12 regular season championships

• No. 2 winningest active Division I head coaches in winning percentage (.848)

• 17 NCAA tournament appearances at Baylor

• 18 20-win seasons

Dawn Staley

• 2012 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

• 2013 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Playing highlights

• Honda-Broderick Cup Award for Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year (1991)

• Kodak All-American at Virginia (1990, 1991, 1992)

• Five-time WNBA All-Star (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006)

USA Basketball

• Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004)

• Flag bearer for U.S. in Olympic Games Opening Ceremony (2004)

• Senior National Team Head coach (2017-2020)

• National coach of the year (2018)

Coaching highlights

• 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, seven at South Carolina

• 2017 NCAA National Champion

• 13 20-win seasons

• 5 regular-season conference titles

• 3-time Naismith National Coach of the Year finalist

