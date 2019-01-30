STILLWATER, OKLA. — Chloe Jackson fell to the floor, then scrambled back to her feet in just enough time to get a hand on Ja’Mee Asberry’s shot. Jackson hustled to corral the loose ball, and then pushed things up the floor. As she dribbled to her left, the senior point guard passed the basketball to Lauren Cox, who was trailing down the center of the floor. Cox caught the ball in stride and pulled up to shoot a 3-pointer with the score tied at 48 and 9:18 remaining on the clock.
Nothin’ but net.
Cox’s big shot proved to be the dagger as Baylor, which trailed for 21 minutes, never lost the lead again as the top-ranked Lady Bears clawed out a 66-58 victory over an Oklahoma State team that gave Baylor everything it could handle at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday night.
“I knew we needed something,” Cox said in a postgame radio interview. “I had missed some other 3-pointers I’d taken. I was feeling it. I stepped right into (the shot). It felt good.”
Cox finished with a team-high 16 points to go with 13 rebounds. Kalani Brown also racked up a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Both Baylor frontcourt players went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line as the Lady Bears finished with a 24-for-29 mark at the charity stripe.
Also putting up points for Baylor (18-1, 8-0) were Juicy Landrum and Chloe Jackson with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Those two Lady Bear guards also supplied big shots of their own.
In the third quarter, when Asberry went off for 11 points, it was Landrum who matched the Oklahoma State’s 3-pointers with some much-needed triples for BU.
Then it was Jackson connecting for a midrange jumper to answer an Oklahoma State bucket in the fourth quarter that had cut Baylor’s lead to one.
Baylor’s DiDi Richards also made an impact. The sophomore continued to do what she did well at Kansas a few weeks earlier, as Richards cut to the basket without the basketball several times when her defender went to help on a Baylor post.
Richards finished the game with 12 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.
Overall, the Lady Bears didn’t shoot particularly well as their 33.3 and 22.2 percent marks in the first two quarters were helped by 50 percent marks in the third and fourth quarters. Baylor finished shooting 36.5 percent from the floor and held the Cowgirls to 33.3 percent.
“Give Oklahoma State credit,” Mulkey said. “They were very physical and packed the paint. We couldn’t find Kalani. They had one (defender) in the front and one behind. (Kalani) found some open players, got fouled and made her free throws. I’m not surprised again, our defense kept us in the game. Our defense really won the game for us.”
Coming into Wednesday night’s contest, Oklahoma State had a pair of 18-point scorers in sophomores Vivian Gray and Braxtin Miller. One of the keys for the Cowgirls, according to the TV analysts, was who would step up behind those two against No. 1 Baylor.
When asked about Gray and Miller, Mulkey had stressed to not forget about Asberry. Arguably no one will forget about Asberry anymore, following her career performance against the Lady Bears as the freshman finished with 22 points off 6-of-8 shooting from the perimeter.
Meanwhile, Gray and Miller were each held to six points under their average with 12 points apiece.
“DiDi Richards, start to finish, that kid never played at a slower pace,” Mulkey said. “She was outstanding. She was guarding one of their best players and had the energy to do it.”
The win moves Baylor to 8-0 in Big 12 play. The Lady Bears return home to host Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday.