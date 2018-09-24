Single game tickets are on sale for Baylor women's basketball, with the exception of the Jan. 3 contest against UConn. Opportunities remain for season-ticket purchases.
Fans interested in purchasing new season-ticket packages, Bear Claw Mini-Plans, group tickets or single-game tickets should contact the Baylor Ticket Sales Center at 254-710-6446 or visit BaylorBears.com.
Limited lower-level reserved seats for season tickets are available and some packages are as low as $175. The Bear Claw Mini-Plan features the UConn contest Jan. 3 along with two non-conference contests and two Big 12 home games this season starting at $75.
Any groups interested in attending a Baylor women’s basketball game this season should call 254-710-6442 for more information. All other single-game tickets can be purchased with the exception of the UConn contest Jan. 3. UConn tickets should be released for purchase to the general public at the first of November.