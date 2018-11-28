The SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge tips off Thursday with two games and will end Sunday with eight matchups.
This is the fifth year of the Challenge but only the third season in which 10 games will be played, pitting every Big 12 team against 10 SEC teams. Five home games will be played on campus sites for each conference.
This year, five games will feature at least one ranked team in either the Associated Press or USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches poll.
On Thursday, Kansas travels to LSU (6 p.m., SEC Network), and TCU travels to Ole Miss (8 p.m., SEC Network).
The rest of the games will be played on Sunday, with three contests tipping off at 1 p.m. — Texas Tech at Florida (SEC Network), Vanderbilt at Kansas State (ESPN3) and No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 10 Texas (FS1). Arkansas travels to No. 23 Iowa State (2 p.m., Cyclones.TV) before a pair of matchups tip off at 3 p.m. with Oklahoma traveling to Auburn (SEC Network) and No. 11 Tennessee playing at Oklahoma State (FS1).
West Virginia hosts Missouri (4 p.m., Nexstar), before the final game of the Challenge tips off at 6 p.m. when No. 4 Baylor travels to No. 18 South Carolina.