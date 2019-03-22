By now, there’s a well-documented game plan that Baylor’s opponents have used to try to solve the top-ranked Lady Bears.
Unless a squad comes into the Ferrell Center with the women’s college basketball equivalent of Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson, it’s a good bet they’re going to see how many shots they can make from beyond-the-arc in an effort to bring down Baylor.
“When the season’s over, I’m going to go back and I’m going to just look and see who shot the most against us,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “The numbers are astronomical. Teams that don’t even shoot a lot of 3s shoot a lot of 3 against us. We prepare for that. I think our field-goal-percentage defense against the 3 is much better than it used to be because we see it so much now.”
Through 32 games this season, Lady Bears opponents have shot 784 3-pointers. That’s 24.5 per game.
It will be no different when No. 1 seed Baylor (31-1) hosts No. 16 seed Abilene Christian (23-9) at 4:30 on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. The Wildcats rank 39th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game as they knock down 8.1 a night.
The Baylor players know it’s coming. Aside from preparing for it in practice on a regular basis, the Lady Bears even have a keen understanding of the phenomenon.
“I think we’re going to continue to see that,” Baylor junior forward Lauren Cox said. “Because when you’ve got me and Kalani (Brown) inside to start the game and then you have (NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo) coming in who are 6-2, 6-3, a lot of teams don’t want to bring it in the paint because we’re going to send it right back out.”
Abilene Christian, which is in only its second year of being eligible for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, enters on a wave of momentum after winning the Southland Conference Tournament to get into the Big Dance.
Not only that, the Wildcats men’s and women’s teams are participating in March Madness for the first time.
The festivities in Abilene included an in-class send off for the teams.
“We had an amazing chapel that was held for us and a great turnout,” Wildcats junior guard Breanna Wright said. “Just a lot of glorifying God for what we were able to accomplish. To be able to do it with our men’s team, it was just amazing to be able to stand up there with our guys as well.”
Wildcats coach Julie Goodenough and her players acknowledged that there’s a lot of excitement for them just to be in Waco for the NCAA Tournament. They know they face a fierce challenge in taking on the No. 1-overall seed.
So there’s no reason for them to be coy about how they’re going to try to win.
“The big post presence in the paint is a deterrent for most teams and it will be for ours just because of the discrepancy in the sizes of our players,” Goodenough said. “We do have really good shooters and we like for them to be shot ready and they all have the green light to shoot when they’re open.”