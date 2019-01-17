Kim Mulkey mentioned it multiple times in her postgame radio interview. Then, the Baylor head coach discussed it again with the media. She even backed up her words by showing her players a couple of scores in the Big 12.
While the Lady Bears won by 26 at Kansas, No. 11 Texas lost at Kansas State (87-69), and No. 18 Iowa State lost at West Virginia (73-64).
So let’s repeat what Mulkey preached time and time again from Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night.
It’s tough to win on the road. Especially in the Big 12.
But check this out. Baylor hasn’t lost a conference road game since Dec. 30, 2015 when Oklahoma State won 52-45. In that time, the Lady Bears have stretched their streak to eight-straight Big 12 regular season championships.
During that streak of ‘ships, Baylor has gone undefeated on the road in league play four times (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018) and lost one conference road game three times (2011, at Texas Tech; 2014, at Kansas; 2016, at Oklahoma State). Only once during this time has Baylor lost two Big 12 road games – 2015 at Oklahoma and Iowa State.
Overall, Baylor has lost a total of five Big 12 road games in the last eight years. Last season alone, Texas lost two league road games, Oklahoma lost three, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia lost four, Kansas State and TCU lost five, and Kansas and Texas Tech lost eight.
In the last eight years, only three programs averaged fewer league losses than Baylor totaled (5) – Texas (4.9), Oklahoma (4.5) and West Virginia (4.3). Only Texas (2017) and West Virginia (2014) have one Big 12 road loss in a season.
Let’s focus in on this year now. Baylor already has three road victories – Texas Tech (73-56), TCU (79-55) and Kansas (94-68). The Lady Raiders are the lone team of the three that has yet to win on the road this season. Meanwhile, TCU won at West Virginia and Texas Tech, and Kansas marched into Bramlage Coliseum and topped rival Kansas State for the first time since 2014.
Check out the numbers from these games in comparison to the team’s average entering into the contest against Baylor.
Texas Tech
- Averaged 78.4 points per game; Scored 56
- Averaged a 44.8 field goal percentage; Shot 31.3 percent
TCU
- Averaged 69.0 points per game; Scored 55
- Averaged a 43.8 field goal percentage; Shot 34 percent
Kansas
- Averaged 68.9 points per game; Scored 68
- Averaged a 41.9 field goal percentage; Shot 36.1 percent
The one outlier when comparing before and after stats when it comes to teams facing Baylor is that their 3-point numbers usually go up. For example, Kansas entered Wednesday’s game shooting 35.9 percent from the perimeter with 34.6 percent of the Jayhawks’ shot attempts coming from behind the 3-point line. Against a Baylor team that ranks first in the nation according to herhoopstats.com in block rate — this means that 21.9 percent of BU’s opponent’s possessions are blocked – the Jayhawks fired away from long range.
When KU’s Jessica Washington and Kylee Kopatich spoke to the media after the game on Wednesday, they were asked to describe Baylor in five words. Here’s what they came up with: big, huge, done, shot blockers, trees.
Kansas finished the game with a school record 14 3-pointers on 50 percent shooting from deep as 46 percent of KU’s shot attempts came from behind the arc.
““I think we’re a really good 3-point shooting team,” Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said Wednesday. “We don’t want to rely on that, but it is a big part of how we play. Again, Baylor is different. They are so big that getting points in the paint, no matter who you are, is really difficult.”
It was the same story with TCU and Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs came in shooting 34.2 percent of their shots from deep and shot 41.5 percent of their attempts from the perimeter. The Lady Raiders came in shooting 31.3 percent of their shots from the 3-point line and ended up shooting 48.4 percent of their shots from long range.
In each of these games, Baylor held its opponent to at least one single-digit scoring quarter – Texas Tech’s 7-point third quarter, TCU’s 9-point first quarter and 2-point second quarter, Kansas’ 9-point fourth quarter.
It helps, obviously, that the opposing team is firing from further away, although, at one point on Wednesday, Baylor was trading 2s for 3s as Kansas only missed from long rage a total of four times in the second and third quarters combined. However, while the size of Baylor keeps other teams looking to attack from the outside, the Lady Bears simply play their game.
In those three contests, Baylor has outscored its opponents 138-48 in the paint and 33-14 in the fast break.
“The biggest issue, when you’re getting ready for (Baylor) is you have to become somebody you’re not,” Schneider said. “Then you possibly waste two days. I think that’s the challenge. … You just have to pick your poison form somewhere. Early when we did try to double them, they did a terrific job of finding cutters, and DiDi (Richards) hurt us. That’s not who we are. You try to be good at something you’re not for two days.”
Obviously, the direct result of taking care of business on the road in conference play gives you a chance to add some shiny hardware to the trophy case come March. This year, the Big 12 race has already proven to be unpredictable.
Kansas lost at Texas Tech but topped its rival K-State in Manhattan. K-State fell to Iowa State by nearly 40 points then pops Texas for an 18-point victory. West Virginia loses to Texas and TCU but makes a statement with a victory over Iowa State.
You can bet the standings will continue to get jumbled around until March 5, the last Big 12 regular season game of the year. And for the Lady Bears to bust out the ladder and a pair of scissors again, of course they have to protect their home court, but they must continue to win on the road.